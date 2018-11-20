The Covington City Council unanimously approved Mayor Mike Cooper’s $26.152 million budget for Fiscal Year 2019 when the board met Tuesday evening.
The budget calls for $18.344 million in operating expenditures, $6.980 in capital spending and $827,179 for debt service. It is $3.9 million less than the city’s 2018 budget, but numerous capital projects financed by the 2018 budget will be ongoing in 2019, which led to the decrease.
The 2018 capital budget called for $12.036 million in spending – almost double what Cooper sought for the city in 2019.
The mayor originally proposed a $25.565 million budget for 2019, but after a special budget meeting in October, an additional $549,000 was added to projected capital spending and another $38,000 to the city’s operating fund.
The city’s major sources of revenue include sales taxes (estimated to be $12.34 million in 2019,) charges for city services ($4.27 million) and property taxes ($2.875 million.) The biggest expenditures include $7.004 million for public works, $4.506 million for police, $3.812 for general government services and $2.084 for the city’s fire department. Covington officials have allocated $937,000 for cultural and recreation programs in 2019.
Cooper thanked the council for passing the 2019 budget – his eighth and final one as mayor. He is term-limited from seeking the office next year and his successor will draw up the city’s next financial blueprint soon after taking office on July 1.
“So many people have worked so hard on this,” Cooper told the council. “We’re providing services (necessary to our citizens.)”
The 2019 budget affords a 1-percent pay increase to city employees, as well as merit increases, for non-civil service employees. Firefighters will receive a 2-percent pay raise, and the city’s police officers will receive a step increase that is equivalent to a 2-percent bump in pay.
The mayor will have an increase in pay in 2019, as well – a 2-percent bump to $90,700 annually.
Also on Tuesday, the council voted for restrictions to short-term rental properties and limited them to operating only within the city’s St. John Historic District.
That area encompasses approximately 45 square blocks in downtown Covington and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The council sought input at a recent public meeting and concluded that short-term rentals, such as Airbnb and HomeAway, would be best suited to the historic district because that area contains most of the attractions tourists seek.
Councilman Rick Smith sponsored the ordinance after residents complained to him that many rental properties were not occupied at all by owners, and instead were being used for large gatherings that increased noise and traffic and caused parking snarls in residential neighborhoods.
Restricting short-term rentals to Covington’s historic (and largely business) district won’t cause the same problems, Smith said Tuesday.
“It encompasses our CBD area,” Smith said. “It’s not out in River Forest. It’s not in Old Landing and it’s not in The Savannahs. People who choose to raise their families and buy homes in those areas expect to have an idea of who their neighbors are every weekend.”
In addition to limiting short-term rentals to the St. John Historic District, Smith’s ordinance sets occupancy at a maximum of four bedrooms per building and two persons per bedroom. In addition, two on-site parking spots must be provided and a local contact person (an owner or manager) must be on call 24/7 and be able to respond in person at the property within 30 minutes, which better ensures local interest in the homes.
The ordinance also sets “quiet hours” from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m., prohibits amplified sound and large gatherings such as weddings or auctions. The home’s owner must apply for a permit and the building must be inspected by the Covington Fire Department, too.
Short-term rentals have been a hot-button topic in St. Tammany Parish recently. The Mandeville City Council is expected to have a meeting on the issue next month and the Parish Council is considering a change to zoning code at its December meeting.
A proposed change to parish code would go to the St. Tammany Parish Planning and Zoning Commission for review. If passed by that body, the parish council likely would address restrictions on short-term rentals again sometime in the spring.
-30-