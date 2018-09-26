The St. Tammany Parish Library is offering adults three chances to get crafty this week.
Participants can learn how to make earrings out of wire at 1 p.m. Friday at the Bush Branch, 81597 La. 41. For information, call (985) 886-3588.
Adults should bring a T-shirt to learn how to apply a reverse applique fleur-de-lis to it at 2 p.m. Monday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information, call (985) 893-6285.
Participants can learn how to craft macramé feathers to create a fall tassel necklace at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
For information about library events for all ages, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents
Events Sept. 26-Oct. 3
INTRODUCTION TO COMPUTERS: Adults can learn the basics of using a computer at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville, and at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the Causeway Branch at (985) 626-9779 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
PUZZLE TIME: Adults can improve their brains while making new friends and putting together puzzles at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
RÉSUMÉ CLASS: Adults will learn how to create and refine a résumé at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information, call (985) 893-6285.
FINANCIAL AID SEMINAR: Parents and college-bound teens can learn about scholarships, grants and loans from the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
BON BON VIVANT CONCERT: This first concert in the Friends of the Slidell Library fall concert series will feature Bon Bon Vivant, an indie-gypsy band from New Orleans, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 La. 190. The performance will be outdoors, so concertgoers should bring chairs or a blanket. For information, call (985) 882-7858.
MEDICARE 101: Adults will learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D coverage at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
YOGA CLASS: Adults can practice yoga at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr., and at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
ENGAGE FOR HEALTH: Adults can learn how to find credible health information and ask questions at the doctor’s office at 1 p.m. Friday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
COLORING TIME FOR ADULTS: Adults can de-stress while coloring at 1 p.m. Monday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call (985) 796-9728.
ASK A MASTER GARDENER: Master gardener Tom Cuccia will answer gardening questions at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Pearl River Branch, 64580 La. 41. For information, call (985) 863-5518.
SMARTPHONE BASICS: Adults can learn what a smartphone can do for them at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5 to 9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 3:30 p.m. at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
PANDEMIC GAME NIGHT: Adults can try to save the world from four diseases threatening to eradicate mankind at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.