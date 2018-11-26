Despite blowing a 17-point lead, a 9-0 run by Northshore late in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as the Panthers defeated John Curtis 60-56 on Nov. 26 in Slidell.
Tyrease Terrell lead the way for the Panthers with 16 points and seven assists. Devin Myers and James Martin each had 14 points as well for Northshore (3-2) and senior Michael Benedict had seven points and a game-high 16 rebounds.
“It was a bad mixture for us in the middle of the third quarter,” Terrell said. “A lot of our starters were in foul trouble and that led to (John Curtis) making its comeback. Too many turnovers led to too many easy buckets for those guys. That’s the biggest lesson we can learn from this game; if we protect the ball more, there is no comeback.”
Dominant from the opening tip, Northshore raced out to 23-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. The quick start was due in large part to a smothering defense that held the Patriots (2-2) to only four field goals in the first six minutes.
The Panthers lead ballooned to 38-21 after a made field goal by Benedict with 5:46 left remaining in the third quarter.
That’s when John Curtis would go on its run, outscoring Northshore 25-5 to finish out the third quarter and took a 46-43 lead after a made free throw from Andrew Stagni.
Maintaining a 42-49 advantage with 4:00 to go in the game, Northshore went on its final run, a 9-0 spurt to grab the lead back for good on a bucket from Meyers with 3:05 to go in the game. Once again, it was the Panthers defense that ignited the run, as they held John Curtis for over three minutes (3:37) in the final period.
“Once (the starters) got back in we picked up the defensive intensity quickly,” Terrell said. “We guarded hard full court. When we do that, they didn’t score, and we were able to come away with a nice win.”