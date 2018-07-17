The driver of a stolen pickup truck that Slidell police were pursuing Monday night crashed into three cars, one of which then struck a house, police said.
Officers spotted the truck, which had been reported stolen out of New Orleans, at about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue in Slidell. The driver, 31-year-old, Ronald Johnson, fled, according to a news release.
About a minute into the chase, Johnson crashed the truck at the intersection of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, hitting a BMW sedan, which was occupied by a woman who suffered minor to moderate injuries.
The force of the crash caused the sedan to strike a house, causing minor damage, and then Johnson crashed into two vehicles parking on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Johnson and an unknown passenger fled the scene on foot. A Slidell Police K-9 was able to track Johnson, who gave up peacefully, according to police. Officers were unable to find the passenger.
Johnson was booked with aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, three counts of hit and run and aggravated obstruction of a roadway.