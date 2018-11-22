The Unleashed Rescue Me gala brought pet-loving people out to party recently at the Pontchartrain Yacht Club in Mandeville.
Guests dined on dishes including charbroiled oysters from Drago's, chicken gnocchi from the Lakehouse, buntinis from Nothing Bundt Cakes and more, kept their toes tapping to music from Four Unplugged and bid on some amazing auction items.
It was all to benefit the Northshore Humane Society's mission to save vulnerable dogs and cats of St.Tammany Parish by finding them forever homes.