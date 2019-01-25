Actor Shannon Williams takes his current stage performance personally. Williams plays Dan Goodman in the Playmakers Theater production of “Next to Normal,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical about a family’s struggle with bipolar disorder.
“This is very much a passion project for me,” Williams said. “I’ve been bipolar for 25 years; I’ve been on the round robin of meds. It’s funny — we have a song in the show called my psychopharma; it lists all the drugs Diana (his wife in the show) has been on. … I’ve been on all of them but one.”
The point, he said, is that “Next to Normal” opens the door to discussion and understanding about mental illness.
“With our group, I’ve given them some insight into what having bipolar disorder is like, what a manic spell feels like and what it does to you," he said. "I’ve been privileged to work with this great group of people because they understand what I’ve been through. That’s been one of the important things for all of us; it touches all of our lives. It makes it more personal.”
Director Justin Lapeyrouse said that is what he aimed for with the production: to reach out to those in the community who are touched by mental illness.
“One of the main things we wanted to do is to let people know there is hope for those who struggle — for them and their families. There are programs and things to help them through these issues.”
As part of that, he said, Playmakers decided to partner with the National Alliance for Mental Illness St. Tammany, offering a portion of the proceeds from the Jan. 27 opening night to the agency. In addition, at each performance, audiences are informed about resources that can be of help.
“For the matinees, we’re doing talk backs with the cast and crew,” Lapeyrouse said. “At each matinee, we have a mental health professional to speak about how we (the actors) can handle things. So far, a lot of the professionals who have come to see the show seem to be very pleased with the way the show addresses these issues. It shows how these things affect people and their families.
“One thing that this production has done a good job of is raising awareness that there is help and hope. That’s what we wanted people to leave with.”
NAMI St. Tammany appreciates the community outreach.
“Approximately one in five adults in the U.S. lives with a mental health condition,” said Nick Richard, executive director. “Mental health conditions are legitimate medical conditions that need early intervention and care. Awareness is the first step in helping yourself or a loved one.”
NAMI, a nonprofit organization devoted to mental health issues, encourages conversations and questions about mental health, Richard said. "We are excited to see mental illness being highlighted with this production of ‘Next to Normal.’”
For Lisa Keiffer, who plays Diana — the wife and mother struggling with bipolar disorder — “Next to Normal” has been a way to highlight the struggles of those with mental illness. The role, she said, has been a stretch, but a good one.
“First, I think the show is amazing,” she said. “It touches on issues that are important, that people should face. It won a Pulitzer Prize and was an amazing Broadway show.”
The role of Diana is one she wanted for many reasons. “A lot of musicals I do are typically comedic. This music is so intense and emotional," she said. "There is dialogue but not a lot; it’s all in the songs. Your emotions come out in the music.”
Capturing the essence of mental illness in music is something different, she added.
“Because her character is so manic at one point and depressed at another point, the music for her is all over the place. It’s very difficult. It was a big challenge. It’s also the best thing I’ve ever done. The cast is phenomenal. Justin cast it point on … We’re like a family in real life. We’re so fit for our roles.”
“Next to Normal” will be onstage Feb. 1-3 at Playmakers. For times and tickets, visit www.playmakersinc.com.
“It’s been truly a blessing to bring this amazing, personal piece to the stage,” Lapeyrouse said.
“One of the things I love most about this cast and production is that every single person has come in 110 percent. The first question I asked everyone was: ‘What brings you here?’ Every single person involved in this show has been touched in some way by an experience related to the show. That is what I think makes this really powerful.”
The power of “Next to Normal,” Keiffer said, is also from the reactions she and others in the cast get from the audience. “One of the biggest things I’ve taken away from it is that so many people have talked to me about having bipolar or knowing someone who has it. The fact that people tell me, I wonder if this play is opening the door for people to talk about it.”
As for the title, Keiffer said, there is a point to it: “At the very end, there is a song with my daughter. I say to her … I wanted her to have a normal life. She says, ‘I don’t need a life that’s normal, next to normal would be OK.’ It’s a beautiful moment.”
For more information on Playmakers, visit www.playmakersinc.com. For information on mental health, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness St. Tammany at http://namisttammany.org.