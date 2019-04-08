March 25
David Diaz: 42, 126 Lee St., Madisonville, DWI second offense, careless operation.
Jewel Singletary: 39, 42270 U.S. 190 East Slidell, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, criminal trespass.
David Palmisano: 54, 716 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery; aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery.
John Mancuso: 39, 81430 Johns Road, Covington, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Christopher Anderson: 49, 1013 Palm Ave., Bogalusa, DWI second offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
James Seawright: 37, 201 Sparrow St., Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use, improper turn, driving under suspension.
Malik Dorsey: 20, 60311 Short Lane, Slidell, theft (felony).
Wallace Adkins: 62, 3602 Legendary Lane, Dallas, Texas, fugitive.
Joseph Austin: 29, 25581 Pardue Road, Springfield, housed for court.
Robert Flowers: 32. 36320 Marshall Warner Road, Franklinton, housed for court.
Felipe Roche: 36, 6428 Lauren Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Kentel Mack: 31, 21566 Schenk Road, Kentwood, resisting an officer, two counts of possession of a firearm by felon, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with firearm, illegal use of weapons.
Chad Lafrance: 31, 78036 Donnie Road, Folsom, hit and run, driving under suspension, careless operation.
Tyler Maltese: 20, 11 Terrace Drive, Covington, contempt of court.
Liza Colomb: 40, 104 Bosworth St., Slidell, child desertion.
Jashadric Owens: 24, 208 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Covington, improper turn, resisting an officer, bicycles; front lamps; side and rear reflectors required.
Ashley Jenkins: 28, 136 Poe St., Madisonville, battery of a police officer, obstruction of public passages, resisting a police officer with force to violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court.
Dereck Daigrepont: 40, 29193 Chene Drive, Lacombe, DWI second offense, failure to stop/yield, violation of protection order.
Joseph Dantzler: 57, Dillon Lane, Hammond theft of goods.
Charles McGee: 34, 535 Maple Leaf Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug.
March 26
Nicholas Mamolo: 35, 4981 Denise Leblanc Lane, Barataria, housed for court.
Ronald Joseph: 27, 1880 72nd Ave., Baton Rouge, DIW second offense, improper lane use, resisting an officer, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Whitney Jordan: 33, 1200 Eagle Lake, Slidell, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Darrell Cunnikin: 44, 1804 Westminster Blvd., Marrero, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Scottie Bigpond: 52, 61075 Shady Pine Road, Lacombe, parole violation, offender to notify change of address, residence or other, registration of sex offender.
William Jones: 27, 1460 Pepper St., Jena, fugitive.
Valencia Russell: 35, 108 Leonelle Circle, Slidell, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.
Trysta Young: 33, 27450 St. Louis St., Lacombe, fugitive, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Brad Rabalais: 45, 2140 La. 181, Plaucheville, issuing worthless checks.
Ruben White: 31, 72518 Rose St., Covington, parole violation, two counts of contempt of court.
March 27
John Howard: 49, 701 Jackson Ave., Mandeville, careless operation, open container in motor vehicle, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug.
Jerry Sylve: 42, 2105 Crane St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Johnathan Moore: 25, 26 Chantilly Terrace, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, fugitive, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Megan Allen: 24, 106 President Madison Drive, Madisonville, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, improper lane use, switched plates.
Patrick Mullett: 34, 22292 Main St., Abita Springs, DWI first offense.
Christopher Batiste: 25, 26190 East Beech St., Lacombe, fugitive, two counts of contempt of court.
Joshua Jones: 43, 772 America St., Mandeville, probation violation.
Gregory Guerin: 55, 11411 La. 1078, Folsom, drug court sanction.
Justin Wichterich: 21, 418 West Lake Catahoula Court, Slidell, probation violation.
Brett Horne: 38, 28590 West Violet, Lacombe, driving under suspension.
Brittany Estes: 34, 29450 Berry Todd Road, Lacombe, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, hit and run, threatening a public official, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Leonard Vanderhoff: 40, 2815 North St., Mandeville, probation violation.
Oscar Covington: 56, 59142 Herring Road, Slidell, aggravated battery.
Anthony Chaney: 32, 1118 Kings Road, Slidell, distribution or possession of Schedule I drug, violation of controlled substances within 2000 feet of a school.
Thomas Jones: 24, 70399 Sipes Lane, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Codey Owens: 27, 3149 Lacoste Road, Mobile, Ala., theft between $1,000 and $5,000, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer.
Savannah Arispe: 19, 10306 Bill Lee Road, Folsom, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000.
Ali Bonin: 36, 2905 Monroe St., Mandeville, fugitive, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule I drug.
March 28
David Schenck: 39, 720 Simpson Way, Covington, aggravated crime against nature, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Vernell Gibson: 41, 4212 West End Blvd., Slidell, cruelty to juveniles.
Timothy Tenhundfeld: 37, 701 Jackson St., Mandeville, failure to honor written promise to appear, improper turn, driving under suspension, possession of Schedule II drug.
Alexander Hyde: 18, 69123 16th Section Road, Pearl River, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Blake Muir: 19, 103 Melody Lane, Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, improper lane use.
Courtney McMahon: 39, 18200 Derbes Drive, Covington, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in presence of persons under 17, obstruction of justice.
Raymond Adams: 31, 3215 Williams Tell St., Slidell, parole violation.
David Brown: 59, 10294 John Hollis Road, Hammond, contempt of court, theft (felony).
Charles Bella: 37, 322 Lamarque St., Mandeville, probation violation.
Ricky Peterson: 32, 140 Richmond Drive, Slidell, contempt of court, fugitive.
Kayla Evans: 31, 70357 H St., Covington, fugitive.
Shelbi Frierson: 19, 35050 Willie Sharpe Road, Pearl River, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Clavin Falcon: 46, 117 Williamsburg Road, Picayune, Mississippi, fugitive.
March 29
Donald Allen: 53, 101 Ebony Lane, Slidell, contempt of court.
Lois Willie: 43, 43200 N. Baham Lane, Hammond, battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
James Myrick: 43, 4824 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000.
Jason James: 36, 120 Queen Anne Drive, Slidell, improper turn, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Christopher Waguespack: 55, 31325 Shannon Drive, Lacombe, contempt of court, home improvement fraud.
Marcus Sylvester: 28, 2522 Bluebird St., Slidell, simple robbery, simple battery of the infirm, resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Ashley Straub: 30, 70517 A Street, Covington, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, improper turn.
Brook Simpson: 29, 299 Kyle Road, Downsville, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000.
Adam Crockett: 30, 112 West 29th Ave., Covington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two headlights required.
Marcel Brown: 19, 61308 Forest Drive, Lacombe, DWI first offense.
Marchelle Collins: 32, 64096 Mangano Drive, Pearl River, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, maximum speed limit, proper equipment required on vehicles.
Alison Pohlman: 34, 810 Amber Court, Slidell, fugitive.
Ernest Lester: 36, 28441 Mount Pisgah, Mount Hermon, probation violation.
Raylaine Knope: 42, 1601 Newman Road, Kentwood, housed for marshal.
Bridget Lambert: 21, 45406 George Road, Kentwood, housed for marshal.
Jody Lambert: 23, 57509 Russian Lane, Amite, housed for marshal.
Adriana Arispe: 39, 10306 Bill Lee Road, Folsom, two counts of contempt of court.
Angela McClendon: 37, 82322 Holliday Road, Folsom, fugitive.
Gary Evans: 36, 12125 Naylor Road, Folsom, contempt of court.
Patrick Mullett: 34, 22292 Main St., Abita Springs, DWI second offense, improper turn.
Christopher Threeton: 28, 25281 Cleland Road, Abita Springs, fugitive.
Raymond Riego: 46, 4552 Jamieson Creek Road, Franklinton, probation violation.
Coralie Hymel: 26, 12060 Hansen Road, Bogalusa, failure to honor written promise to appear, driving under suspension, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christal Cook: 42, 36216 Rheusaw Crawford Road, drug court sanction, taking contraband to and from a penal institution, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Kantrell Jerry: 35, 522 N. Pierce St., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Richard Thompson: 48, 7 Gardenia St., Covington, domestic abuse battery.
March 30
Gregory Doster: 56, 73408 Ladner Road, Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Colin Fitzpatrick: 32, 403 Sober Circle, Ponchatoula, DWI first offense improper lane use, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Rene Richard: 52, 24503 Sanders Road, Covington, DWI first offense, careless operation, driving under suspension.
Donald Waterman: 42, 5666 Gen Diaz Street, New Orleans, DWI first offense, improper lane use, ignore traffic signal.
Garrett Jones: 28, 2614 Soniat St., New Orleans, improper lane use, impeding flow of traffic, DWI second offense.
Jarrell Bennet: 27, 900 Emerald Forest Blvd., Covington, contempt of court.
Demarcus Brown: 30, 11 S. Acorn Court, Peal River, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, possession of Schedule I drug, no motorcycle endorsement, criminal sanctions for operating a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property.
Thomas Patton: 47, 151 Tulip Drive, Slidell, three counts of possession of Schedule IV drugs, failure to use turn signal.
Parker Ellis: 35, 1137 Cypress Crossing Drive, Madisonville, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Brian Lee: 20, 1029 Lakeshore Blvd., Slidell, obscenity.
Desmond Dorsey: 26, 209 Lennie Circle, Slidell, probation violation.
Simon Washington: 48, 1221 N. Villere St., New Orleans, possession of Schedule I drug,
Brandon Singleton: 23, 386 Crosier St., Akron, Ohio, possession of Schedule I drug.
Evelyn Robles: 39, 110 SW 12th St., Miami, Fla., domestic abuse battery.
March 31
Danny Parker: 63, 62083 Wood St., Lacombe, fugitive, parole violation.
John Bigner: 35, 970169 La. 1077, Covington, DWI fourth/subsequent offense, driving under suspension.
Philip Lavigne: 35, 35393 Fleetwood Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Troy Ragan: 46, 233 Timber Ridge, Slidell, theft (misdemeanor), illegal possession of stolen things.
David Berns: 26, 119 Bayou Paquet St., Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Charles Pines: 20, 17019 E. Merry St., Hammond, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, no brake light/no turn signal, driving under suspension.
Jon Zugg: 32, 2615 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, resisting an officer.
Nicole Smith: 51, 1613 Viola St., Mandeville, DWI second offense.
Scott Vallory: 53, 109 Dixie Circle, Slidell, DWI third offense, improper lane use.
Derrick Henderson: 35, 1711 Kings Road, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Chad Collins: 29, 96 Lake Village Blvd., Slidell, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Jeramire Henderson: 37, 530 Lotus Drive, Mandeville, four counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jordan Bourgeois: 25, 808 N. Lake Verret Court, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Desmond Zenon: 21, 61319 Magnolia Drive, Lacombe, careless operation, open container in motor vehicle, DWI first offense, possession of Schedule I drug.
Patrick Mullett: 34, 22292 Main St., Abita Springs, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Markis Tillotson: 19, 17323 W. Cherry Creek, Prairieville, fugitive, domestic abuse battery.
Jason Courtney: 30, 79233 Booth Road, Folsom, violation of protection order.
Charles Giallonardo: 49, 300 Timberline Ridge Road, Star Tannery, Va., DWI first offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Daryl Kelly: 47, 3919 Hessmer Ave., Metairie, DWI third offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.