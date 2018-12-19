NO.snow.120917.01216.jpg
Non-emergency offices of St. Tammany Parish Government will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas.

The Parish Department of Animal Services will be closed Dec. 22 until Dec. 26, when it will reopen at 8 a.m. 

Non-emergency offices also will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year's holiday. Animal services will close Dec. 29 and reopen on Jan. 2 at 8 a.m. 

The January meeting of the St. Tammany Parish Council will be held, as usual, on the first Thursday of the month, which is Jan. 3. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Also, the Tammany Trace and the Kids Konnection playground both will be closed Dec. 24 and 25. 

For more information, go online to www.stpgov.org

