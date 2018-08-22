If you've ever sat in front of your computer, laughing till you cried over a cat video, join the crowd. A new festival is coming to St. Tammany Parish that offers a chance to watch funny cat videos while helping find the cure for feline diseases.
The Covington Cat Art and Film Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Fuhrmann Auditorium in the Greater Covington Center, 317 N. Jefferson Ave. Two different reels of videos will show beginning at 11:30 a.m., and they will include local submissions that are in a competition. Starting at noon, there also will be seminars on topics of interest to cat owners.
“We always say dog people go to dog parks and cat people watch funny cat videos,” said Karen Miller-Becnel of Covington, a veterinarian who organized the first Cat Art and Film Festival in 2014 at the New Orleans Museum of Art.
After successful runs at NOMA, Kingsley House and Delgado Community College, Miller-Becnel, who has since retired, has decided to bring the event closer to home. She has partnered with the Catnip Foundation at Big Sky Ranch in Folsom to host the fest.
Admission is $15, and children 7 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.
Besides being a lot of fun for cat lovers, the event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization Art for Cats' Sake, which supports research on incurable feline illnesses.
In addition to a cat-themed art sale, there will be cat-themed foods and beverages, and special appearances by funny cat video feline celebrities. There will also be an Adoption Lounge and a Cat Cafe where festivalgoers can meet felines available for adoption. Cats and kittens will be available from the Catnip Foundation, the Louisiana SPCA and St. Tammany Animal Services. Other groups and nonprofits will have booths and information available.
Seminars topics will include Feline CPR and TNR, presented by the Louisiana SPCA; "Never Did I Ever!" A kitty confessions game; "Thinking Inside the Litter Box — How to Keep your Cat and Your Home Happy"; "Want to be a Cat Artist?" A quick primer on how to draw and paint cats, presented by Wess Foreman; and "Keep the Claws with the Paws and Your Home Unshredded," presented by Amanda Perkins, DVM.
The day will end with festivalgoers competing for prizes at a game of Feline Trivial Purr-suit, led by author and certified feline animal behaviorist Dusty Rainbolt. Winners of the festival’s cat photo and funny cat video competition will be announced at the close of the festival.
Miller-Becnel helped found Art for Cats’ Sake to find cures for common feline diseases. She said it began in 2012 when the American Association of Feline Practitioners Conference was held in New Orleans, and volunteers were asked to gather art to sell on commission, to earn money for research.
The art sale continues as the centerpiece of the Cat Art and Film Festival, with funds going to the Winn Feline Foundation and the Morris Animal Foundation for research. Local artists who will participate include Cary Chun Lee, David Guastella, Wess Foreman, Melanie Wallace and Jim Tweedy.
For information, visit www.ArtforCatsSake.org, call (985) 788-4322 or email CCAFF@yahoo.com. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/catfest-2018-covington-cat-art-and-film-festival-tickets-46746200143