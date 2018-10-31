HALLOWEEN EVENTS
ABITA SPRINGS HALLOWEEN BLOCK PARTY: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 31. Abita Springs Town Park, 22044 Main St. All sorts of Halloween activities. Free. townofabitasprings.com.
GHOSTS, GOBLINS AND GUMBO: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 31. Madisonville Town Hall, 403 St. Francis St. A renamed community-based trick-or-treating and Halloween party for kids. Free. (985) 845-9824 or madisonvillechamber.org.
"ROCKY HORROR SHOW": 9 p.m. Wednesday. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. Let’s do the time warp again, for the musical's first time on stage in Mandeville. $29 adults; $27 senior/military, $21 student. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS
NATIONAL CANCER SURVIVOR DAY CELEBRATION: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. St. Tammany Cancer Center, 1230 S. Tyler St., Covington. Food, drink and entertainment for all cancer survivors and their supporters. Free. (985) 898-4581 or stph.org.
CAR AND CYCLE SHOW: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday. St. Tammany Cancer Center, 1203 S. Tyler St., Covington. The Shine a Light on Lung Cancer car and motorcycle show benefits the Lung Cancer Alliance. Free. (985) 898-4581 or stph.org.
CAREY STREET CRAWL: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. 2200 block of Carey Street, Slidell. Local arts and crafts plus music and kids activities. Free. facebook.com/careystreetcoalition.
HARVEST FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Bogue Falaya Hall, 317 N. Jefferson St., Covington. More than 50 vendors expected. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
WOMEN’S CHARITY POLO TOURNAMENT: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Summergrove Farm. 16191 La. 40, Folsom. Benefit for Thoroughbred Retirement of Louisiana. $20, 12 and under free. (985) 381-7076 or neworleanspoloclub.com.
THEATER
RESPECT: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. A tribute to Aretha Franklin. $35-$25. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
THE SEAFARER: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Playmakers Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. A Christmas Eve gathering of old friends takes an unexpected twist. (985) 893-1621 or playmakersinc.com.
TRIAL OF THE BIG BAD WOLF: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Nov. 9-10 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 11 Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. Fairy Tale Land’s biggest villain faces the jury. $10. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllitttletheatre.org.
MUSIC
CHAD REEVES: 6 p.m. Thursday. Barrel Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8465 or barrellwinebar.com.
WILDEYES: 7 p.m. Thursday. Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The Harbor Center launches its Lobby Lounge series with the Nashville-based group. $14. (985) 781-3650.
DOREEN KITCHENS: 6:30 p.m. Friday. Dew Drop Jazz and Social Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. Traditional New Orleans Jazz from the Queen of the Clarinet. $10 adults; students and children free. dewdropjazzhall.com.
BOOGIE MEN: 5:30 p.m. Friday. Terra Bella Village. Free (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
JAYNA MORGAN DUO: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Barrel Wine Bar., 69305 La. 21. Covington. (985) 892-0852 or barrelwinebar.com.
ART
LOUISIANA WATERCOLOR SOCIETY WINTER SHOW: Opening reception, 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Daily, 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. through Jan. 4. Christwood Retirement Community, 100 Christwood Drive, Covington. The society’s 50th anniversary celebrated by a juried show honoring the late Claire Rohrbough. Free. (985) 898-0515 or Christwoodrc.com
FALL IN LOVE WITH ART: Daily through Nov. 14. Slidell Memorial Hospital, 1001 Gause Blvd. The Slidell Art League’s fall show. Free (985) 326-3405 or slidellartleague.org.
REPRESENT: SELECTIONS FROM THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 17. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Abstract artists are featured. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
FILM
PONTCHARTRAIN FILM FESTIVAL Friday and Saturday. Mandeville Trailhead. Louisiana-made films are honored. $5. See schedule at pontchartrainfilmfest.com.
KID STUFF
"HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS": 11 a.m. Saturday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Grow your heart three times its size with the Christmas classic. Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
OUTDOORS
ALL ABOUT NATURE BOOK CLUB: Noon Friday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Bev Chase moderates a discussion of “The Lost Art of Reading Nature’s Signs.” Free for members. $5 for nonmembers. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
MUSHROOM WALK: 10 a.m. Saturday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. John Mansfield teaches all about mushrooms. Free for members. $5 for nonmembers. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 10 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ONE OF A KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
STAMPING CARDS: 1 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WOOD AND PHOTO CRAFTS: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
CREATIVE CARDS: 10 a.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
CANVAS CHRISTMAS ORNAMENTS: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 635386 Home Estates Dr., Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. third Thursdays. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 640-3764.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212.
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447.
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood, Covington, Free. (985) 893-2884.