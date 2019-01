The Slidell Professional Fire Fighters Association donated $6,940 to the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Southeast Louisiana, raised by their Fill the Boot campaign. Shown at the presentation are, front from left, Muscular Dystrophy Association Ambassador family Larissa Eaton, Lisa Eaton and Christian Eaton. In the back are firefighters Joe Geddes Jr., Brett Kloor, Torrey Dallas, Walter Allen, Glenn Morris, Jason Bayhi and Casey Lessard.