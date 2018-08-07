Raikenzie_Durgin

Raikenzie Durgin

Slidell Police arrested a man and a juvenile July 31 after they admitted burglarizing vehicles in Slidell and outside city limits, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Raikenzie Durgin and a 16-year-old juvenile burglarized multiple vehicles between the dates of July 7 and 11 where firearms, electronics and more than $1000 in cash were stolen, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On July 10, The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office posted a video on social media showing two people trying to burglarize a vehicle while attempting to hide their identities. Detectives at the Slidell Police Department helped identify them.

Slidell burglary suspect, wearing ankle monitor, rescued after attempt to escape in canal

Durgin is booked with multiple counts of simple burglary, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and theft of a firearm. The juvenile was booked with multiple counts of simple burglary and theft of a firearm.

Tags

View comments