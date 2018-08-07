Slidell Police arrested a man and a juvenile July 31 after they admitted burglarizing vehicles in Slidell and outside city limits, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Raikenzie Durgin and a 16-year-old juvenile burglarized multiple vehicles between the dates of July 7 and 11 where firearms, electronics and more than $1000 in cash were stolen, according to the Sheriff's Office.
On July 10, The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office posted a video on social media showing two people trying to burglarize a vehicle while attempting to hide their identities. Detectives at the Slidell Police Department helped identify them.
Durgin is booked with multiple counts of simple burglary, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and theft of a firearm. The juvenile was booked with multiple counts of simple burglary and theft of a firearm.