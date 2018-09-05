In observation of National Suicide Prevention Week, Lavondra Dobbs of VIALINK will share information about Louisiana’s 2-1-1 phone service at 6 p.m. Thursday at the St. Tammany Parish Library’s Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave., and at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.
The 2-1-1 service connects callers in times of need to information about the multitude of St. Tammany’s health and human services such as mental health care, financial assistance, food, shelter and employment support.
The 2-1-1 service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and also offers text service by texting Txt211 (898211).
For information about this event, call the Covington Branch at (985) 893-6280 or the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470.
For information about library events for all ages, visit https://bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events Sept. 5-Sept. 12
INTRODUCTION TO COMPUTERS: Adults who are new to using a computer will learn the basics at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave. For information, call (985) 893-6280.
EARRINGS CRAFT: Adults will create their own earrings at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Bush Branch, 81597 Hwy. 41. For information, call (985) 886-3588.
FLUXX GAME NIGHT: Adults will enjoy playing a board game where the rules, pieces and the board are always changing at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
INTERMEDIATE COMPUTER CLASS: Adults will learn how to save, find, organize and delete computer files at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., and at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
PUZZLE TIME: Adults will improve their memory, visual-spatial reasoning and problem-solving skills using provided puzzles at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
MOUSE SKILLS CLASS: Adults will practice using a computer mouse and learn the difference between left and right clicking at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5 to 9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St., and at 3:30 p.m. at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call the Abita Springs Branch at (985) 893-6285 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
MEDICARE 101: Adults will learn the basics of Medicare parts A, B, C and D at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
ACADIAN DEPORTATION HISTORY: Marty Guidry will explain the history of Acadians from their origins in Europe, to their settlement in present-day Nova Scotia, to their eventual deportation by the British at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
LEGO BLINDFOLD CHALLENGE: Children ages 8 to 11 will have fun completing the LEGO blindfold challenge at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
JAPANESE DANCE CLASS: Sugai Barker will teach traditional Japanese folk dancing at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
YOGA CLASS: Adults will stretch, strengthen and relax at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
COLORING TIME FOR ADULTS: Adults will de-stress while coloring at 1 p.m. Monday at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. For information, call (985) 796-9728.
LIBRARY APP CLASS: Adults will learn about the free apps the library offers to download books, audiobooks, movies, music and magazines at 3 p.m. Monday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
MANDEVILLE BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Norse Mythology” by Neil Gaiman at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information about the club, call branch manager Jenny Mayer at (985) 626-4293.
SMARTPHONE BASICS CLASS: Adults will learn the basics of using a smartphone at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
KIDS CODING CLUB: Children in grades three through six will learn how computer science is used in storytelling, film and animation and use Scratch coding to create their own coding projects in this eight-week series starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
INTRODUCTION TO THE INTERNET: Adults will learn the basics of using the internet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave. For information, call (985) 893-6280.
SCRABBLE NIGHT: Adults will enjoy meeting new people while practicing their spelling and strategy skills during Scrabble Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 882-7858.