The Slidell City Council established a new economic development district on Tuesday evening that’s expected to pave the way for development of 21.1 acres of land adjacent to the bustling Fremaux Town Center shopping complex.
The new Town Center Parkway Economic Development District (EDD) is in the southeast corner of the city. It is bounded roughly by Interstate 10 to the east, Town Center Parkway to the west, the W-14 drainage canal to the south and the Fremaux Town Center complex to the north.
The property is expected to be developed by the Stirling Levis group, which also built the Fremaux Town Center. It operates within an EDD of its own.
The Town Center Parkway EDD is expected to bring an additional 110,000 square feet of retail space to the city, which developers say would provide a boost to the Slidell economy in much the same way Fremaux Town Center did when it opened a couple of years ago.
The ordinance to create the new EDD passed 9-0 on Tuesday. No specifics on development arrangements between the city and Stirling Levis have been announced, though the developer would pay for initial infrastructure expenses (lighting, drainage, streets, etc.) and recoup those costs though sales tax reimbursements.
City Councilman at Large Bill Borchert, who co-sponsored the ordinance with Councilwoman at Large Kim Harbison on behalf of city administration, believes the new EDD will be a good deal for the city.
“It’s a win for the taxpayer, even though some people don’t always see it that way,” Borchert said in a phone interview Wednesday. “There’s such an anti-tax mentality in St. Tammany Parish that people think this is taxation without representation. When an EDD is formed, if there are any voters living within the boundaries, they’d vote to tax themselves or not tax themselves.
“But no one lives within the boundaries the council just set up. So (if you don’t want to pay the small extra bit of tax applied within the EDD,) you can choose to not shop there."
Borchert said this type of EDD amounts to a "no-interest loan from the developer to build the infrastructure."
Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer said he’s not always a proponent of economic development districts, and that work on the Town Center Parkway EDD was started during the administration of previous mayor Freddy Drennan.
Cromer said he didn’t see reason to nix the project, and in fact, he expects the retail complex to be lucrative to the city, though not of the magnitude of the initial Fremaux Town Center development.
“(Former Slidell Councilman) Jay Newcomb spoke (Tuesday) about the EDD and said ‘It’s another tool in our toolbox,’” Cromer said on Wednesday. “I agree with that. If the district can be used to entice another business to Slidell, and it's something we need, than I’m all for it. You’re looking for something that’s a niche business, or something cutting edge. You don’t want it drawing away from the other businesses we have in place in Slidell already.”
Borchert and Cromer agree that Slidell’s long-term business strategy has to include attracting businesses that aren’t in traditional retail, as well.
“We’ve placed all our eggs in the retail basket for so long, the council and the mayor are concerned that’s not necessarily going to continue to work with things like Amazon out there,” Borchert said. “It sounds like political speak, but we want to find good, clean manufacturing jobs.
"Louisiana is not always at the top of the list of places people with those businesses want to invest in, but St. Tammany Parish is," Borchert said. "The low crime and good education system make us desirable, in spite of the high taxes coming out of Baton Rouge. (High state tax on business) is something we need to get Baton Rouge to fix.”
In other business on Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to approve establishment of guidelines to make the city a 5G community. Unobtrusive antennas and repeater boxes throughout town would help advance “small cell technology,” as Cromer called it, and would make it possible for telecommunications carriers to bring the fastest internet capabilities to Slidell citizens and businesses.
Cromer said making an entire community 5G compatible would be a first in Louisiana, and is a step in securing the kind of tech-support businesses he has sought for Slidell since taking office July 1.