COMMUNITY EVENT
FAN UP PEP RALLY: 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Tailgate party with food and live entertainment. $25. (985) 643-5678 or estchamber.com.
HAMMERS AND HEELS FASHION SHOW: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. Maison Lafitte, 402 Lafitte St., Mandeville. Benefit for Habitat St. Tammany West. $45. habitatstw.org.
CAT FEST: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington. The former New Orleans Cat and Film Festival moves to the North Shore. $30-$12. (985) 788-4322 or artforcatssake.org.
RUBY’S KIDS FUNDRAISER: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Clarion Inn and Suites, 501 U.S. 190, Covington. Benefit for Newborn Intensive Care Unit at St. Tammany Parish Hospital and Parenting and Wellness Center of STPH. Music by Gris Gris. $25 in advance, $30 at the door.
ULTIMATE TAILGATE PARTY: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Football kickoff event benefiting YMCA Youth Development and Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. sttammanyexchange.org.
STARS AND STRIPES FOREVER DANCE: 8 p.m.-midnight. Saturday. Slidell Elks Club. Fundraiser for the Elks Auxiliary with LA2 performing. $15. (504) 236-6814.
THEATER
ANNIE: 8 p.m. Aug.24-25, Aug. 31-Sept. 1 and Sept. 7-8; at 2 p.m. Aug. 26, Sept. 1-2 and Sept. 8-9. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. The plucky redhead assures us all will be well “Tomorrow.” $17.50-$28. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
WIFE AFTER DEATH: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1 and Sept. 7-8; at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2 and Sept. 9. Playmakers Community Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. Friends and family gather to pay their last respects to London TV star Dave Thursby. $20-$15. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sept. 1-2; at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 2. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The Shakespeare comedy launches the fifth season at 30 by Ninety. $15-$27. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
MUSIC
CHRSTIAN SERPAS & GHOST TOWN: 6 p.m. Thursday. N’Tini’s Restaurant, 2891 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Free. (985) 626-5566 or christianserpas.com.
CHAD REEVES: 6 p.m. Thursday. Barrel and Roll Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 892-0852 or barrelwinebar.com.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES: Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday. Susan’s on Columbia, 415 N. Columbia St., Covington, Promotional concert for Falaya Fest. susansoncolumbia.com.
THE CROOKED STEP BAND: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
THE CHEE-WEEZS: 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Street Blues Café, 427 N. Columbia St., Covington. rocknbluescafe.com.
CHRISTIAN SERPAS & GHOST TOWN: 1 p.m. Sunday. The Beach House, 124 Girod St., Mandeville. (985) 624-9331 or christianserpas.com.
JAYNA MORGAN DUO: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Barrel and Roll Wine Bar, 69305 La 21, Covington. Free. (985) 892-0852 or barrelwinebar.com.
BOSCO’S ECLECTIC LISTENING ROOM: 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday. Bosco’s Italian Café, 2040 La. 59, Mandeville. Singer-songwriter Michael Bush entertains. Free. (985) 624-5066 or boscositalian.com.
AUDITION
WILD WEST SHOW: Angel’s Grove seeks cast members, volunteers and experienced riders for its Sept. 29 show. (985) 789-3148 or angelsgrove.org.
ART
ART FROM THE WORLD OF CHRISTWOOD RESIDENTS: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday. Christwood Retirement Center, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. Art created and/or loaned by Christwood residents. Free. christwoodrc.com.
SLIDELL ART LEAGUE: Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 7. Exhibition featuring the work of John Paul Duet. Free. myslidell.com.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
SLIDELL MIXED MEDIA JURIED EXHIBIITON: Sept. 21-Oct. 27, Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Deadline is Sept. 7. myslidell.com.
LOUISIANA-MADE SHORT FILMS PROGRAM: Deadline for submissions is Oct. 1. Show is Nov. 3 at Pontchartrain Film Festival at the Mandeville Trailhead Depot. pontchartrainfilmfestival.com.
KID STUFF
WE DON’T EAT OUR CLASSMATES: 11 a.m. Saturday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Penelope Rex meets her delicious-looking classmates. Activities to follow. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
OUTDOORS
NATURE WALK AND TITIVATION: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Enjoy the sights and sounds of nature while sprucing up the trails. Loppers provided. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
LINE DANCING: 6 p.m. Friday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Jeanne Schramm instructs at the pavilion. Free. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
NOLA ACRYLICS: 10 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ONE OF A KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
FISHING LAKE PONTCHARTRAIN: 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
CRAFTY CARDS: 10 a.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
PAINTING WITH MICHELLE: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 635386 Home Estates Dr., Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Third Thursday. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 640-3764.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212).
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447.
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET – Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5-9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood, Covington, Free. (985) 893-2884.