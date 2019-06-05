Among the 151 students who received their St. Paul's School diplomas during commencement May 18 were eight valedictorians: Jonathan Bertucci, Josh Devier, Beau Franklin, Cullen Irwin, Andrew Norlin, Michael Philippe, Josh Rovira and Christopher Wilson.
Bertucci, son of John and Debora Bertucci, of Mandeville, was enrolled in the pre-engineering curriculum at St. Paul's. He earned Academic All State honors in cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track. He plans to major in mechanical engineering at LSU.
Devier, son of Thad and Dr. Katherine Devier, of Covington, won at State Rally in both Biology I and Biology II and has earned the Dr. George Seiden Biomedical Sciences Scholarship and the Pontchartrain Cancer Center Biomedical Science Prize. He plans to major in biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
Franklin, son of Kevin and Cindy Franklin, of Mandeville, earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT, is a National Merit Commended Scholar and earned the National Merit Hispanic Scholar Award. He plans to major in biology at Baylor University.
Irwin, the son of James and Stephanie Irwin, of Covington, worked with the Christ Episcopal Enrichment Camp and raised money to provide guitars and lessons for underprivileged students. He was selected to attend the Kenyon Review Young Writers Program and is an AP Scholar with Distinction. He plans to major in pre-med at Wake Forest University.
Norlin, son of Kevin and Wendy Norlin, of Madisonville, plans to major in biomedical engineering at Georgia Tech. He served as captain and a mentor to the younger students with Vex Robotics Team as they attended the Vex World competition. He led the trombone section for the Marching Wolves for three consecutive years. He served as president of the National Honor Society, and the Exchange Club of St. Tammany honored him as its student of the year.
Philippe, son of Edward Philippe and Louise Philippe, did mission and evangelization work in Peru as part of the Young Life group at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Mandeville. He is a four-year letterman on the varsity football team and earned Academic All-State honors. He was also captain of the lacrosse team in 2018 and 2019 and earned All-District honors. He plans to double-major in biochemistry and pre-med at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
Rovira, son of Dr. Klar and Angela Rovira, of Covington, served as the 2018-19 Student Council president as well as president of the Spanish Club. He has appeared in a number of roles in Marian Players productions including: “Twelve Angry Men” and “Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” He has been a cross-country letterman for four years, elected by his teammates as a team leader. He plans to double-major in Spanish and international trade and finance at LSU.
Wilson, son of Chris and Maria Wilson, of Covington, has been a member of the Student Council for four years, serving as vice president in 2018-19. He is a National Merit Hispanic Scholar. He was a four-year member of the varsity golf team, and is a member of the All-State Academic golf team. He plans to major in accounting and management at Loyola Marymount University.
The St. Paul's Class of 2019 includes five salutatorians:
- Nicholas Briggs, the son of Travis and Erica Briggs, of Covington, who plans to double-major in art and business at Vanderbilt University.
- Jackson Gold, son of David and Tracy Gold, of Covington, who plans to attend the University of Alabama in the fall.
- Ross Hightower, son of Neal and Kelly Hightower, of Mandeville, who plans to major in biology at Baylor University.
- Jack Schwartz, the son of Michael and Laura Schwartz, of Mandeville, who plans to major in biology at LSU.
- Luke Paille, the son of John and Tara Paille, of Folsom, who plans to major in psychology at LSU.
The Visitor’s Award went to Michael Philippe. The Signum Fidei, the highest award presented by the Christian Brothers, and the Brother Cassian Lange Scholarship were presented to Josh Rovira.
Honor graduates: Andrew D. Aceves, Trevor W. Achee, Grant A. Addison, Matthew J. Algero, Jack T. Anzalone, Michael E. Applebaum, Peter M. Bertucci, Anthony D. Bonano, John P. Bourgeois, Joseph T. Brown,
Brennen D. Calato, Leonard J. Carollo IV, Charles C. Chitwood, Quinn P. Cooney, Colin B. Cottrell, Timothy J. Doell, Joshua T. Dufrechou, William R. Duncan III, Jacques A.G. duPassage, Francis A.M. Durio,
Connor E. Eikel, Jacob A. Eilers, Evan B. Fisher, Christopher H. Flood, Rafael L. Guzman Arevalo, William J. Harp, Hyde A. Healy, William B. Heebe, Evan R. Hendry, Owen T. Hnatyshyn,
Austin J. Holincheck, Cameron J. Holmes, Mason G. Impastato, Jared J. Kreeger, Jacob C. Lauterbach, Blake L. Lewis, Griffin T. Lowry, Matthew M. Lyon, Cade A. Manint, Jack S. Mashburn,
Jakob D. Massey, Chase J. May, Kristian P. McHugh, Kyle O. McLaughlin, Paul A. Miazza, Adrian Millan, Stephen C. Millet Jr., Jacob A. Monahan, Andrew M. Moore, Cameron F. Morris,
Jacob D. Mott, David P. Needles Jr., Reed O. Neelis Jr., Barrett L. Palazzo, Philip J. Pearce, Jack A. Pellegrini, Anthony J. Pennison, Reiss A. Plauché, Ty A. Priola, Blake H. Ramsey,
Trace S. Roberts, Benjamin R. Satches, Noah B. Savoie, Jacob C. Scherer, Emmett B. Smith, Nicholas A. Stanton, Justin R.M. Streckfus, Waleed Sultan, Rivers J. Torres, Zachary T. Uson, Ian N. Varney,
Joshua L. Verges, Kevin M. Vicknair Jr., Nicholas H.P. Vitale, Christopher W. Wallace, Conner J. Walmsley, Michael J. Ward, Matthew J. Weimer, Jonathan S. Wellmeyer, Daniel J. Wieseneck, Jakob L. Yancey, Ethan J. Yawn and Donovan M. Zornes.
Other graduates are: Grant P. Bizette, Jack A. Blossman III, Bryce J. Bosch, Jacob M. Boudreaux, John Paul C. Boyer, Blake M. Brannan, Robert D. Buquoi, Kevin A. Cluney, Merrick M. Coghlan, Kyle R. Conigliaro,
Julian J. Contreras, Garrett C. Cooper, Collin A. Craddock, Jacques P. Cutrer, Andrew H. DaBella, Jesse C. Dufour, Hunter M. Dupre, Jake E. DuRapau, Jordan G. Eberts, Cameron J. Eckel,
Spencer P. Fox, Randall L. Hanrahan, Austin C. Harris, Cameron M. Heiden, Cole M. Honeycutt, Rhett B. Ibos, Jeb C. Juge, Elliot M. Khoury, Chandara Kim, Seth M. Kramer,
Justin A. McCleskey, David P. McWilliams, Jace M. Moore, Hale N. Neitzschman, Philip J. Nicaud III, Connor M. Oviedo, Bryce C. Parchman, Gavin F. Patti, Ernest T. Porche III, Colton M. Porter, Hillary V. Quirk II, William E. Robinson,
Samuel L. Schmidt, Preston P. Scott, Benjamin J. Seiden, Charles C. Sinclair, Brandon J. Stein, Brett W. Stratton, James P. Sutherlin, Todd J. Taranto II, Jason J. Toups, Walker B. Trahant, Peyton R. Vitellaro, Ashman W. Waterhouse and Garrett P. Wilson.