St. Tammany Parish School Board member Sharon Lo Drucker has entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of shoplifting in a Walmart store, and a court date has been set for Nov. 5 before Judge Scott Gardner.
Drucker was issued a summons to appear in 22nd Judicial Court for a misdemeanor shoplifting count of theft less than $1,000, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Scott Lee.
The alleged shoplifting incident occurred July 6 at a Walmart store at 880 N. U.S. 190 near Covington. Lee said a store employee located a uniformed deputy who was working a detail at the site and asked for help handling a suspected shoplifter.
Drucker, the board’s District 9 representative from the Madisonville area, was detained at the store and the deputy issued the summons in lieu of arrest, which is standard procedure in such a case, Lee said.
“It’s like when someone is issued a speeding ticket and is ordered to appear in court rather than being booked into jail,” Lee said. “But had the charge been for more than $1,000 or had there been anything on her record, she would have taken the ride to jail.”
A call to Drucker seeking comment was not returned.
St. Tammany Parish School Board President Robin Mullett issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that the board and school system administration "first became aware of Ms. Drucker’s misdemeanor charge when it was announced through the media today. We had no prior knowledge of this event. Because Ms. Drucker has not been convicted of a crime and is an elected official, the School Board has no authority to take any action on this matter.”
Drucker is nearing the end of her first term on the School Board, and is running for re-election on the Nov. 6 ballot. Meg Good Hackney is her lone challenger.
Drucker also has served on the boards of directors at Safe Harbor, the Youth Service Bureau and Leadership St. Tammany, among others. She currently is president of the St. Tammany Library Foundation and a board member of the St. Tammany Parish Tourist & Convention Commission.