Municipal elections in three different communities highlight 29 different races and proposals being considered across St. Tammany Parish on Nov. 6.
Voters will head to the polls to vote for mayor in the towns of Abita Springs and Pearl River, as well as the Village of Folsom, and they’ll choose representatives to respective boards of aldermen in each of those municipalities as well. Pearl River residents also will vote on police chief.
Ten of the 15 district seats on the St. Tammany Parish School Board are up for grabs, too, as is the District 90 seat in the State House of Representatives in the Slidell area.
Voters parishwide will cast ballots in the U.S. representative first congressional district and for secretary of state. In addition, there are six proposed amendments to the state constitution to be voted up or down, along with a parish-by-parish proposal to legalize online fantasy sports gaming.
In the Mandeville area, St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 4 is asking voters to renew a pair of existing millages to fund emergency response services. The same agency seeks a $75 parcel fee that would fund the building, equipping and staffing of two new fire stations to address growth in the district that has slowed response times.
The three mayoral races are among the more closely followed this election season. Republican incumbent Greg Lemons faces four challengers in Abita Springs: town alderman Dan Curtis, independent candidates George Long and John Preble and Jessica Lotspeich, who has no party affiliation.
In Pearl River, David McQueen faces a challenge from town alderwoman Lora Cutrer, and in Folsom, Lance Willie is pitted against challenger Wendell Sams. Incumbents McQueen and Willie are Republicans, as is Cutrer. Willie is a Democrat.
The five-person Abita Springs Board of Alderman will get at least four new members. Incumbent Ryan Murphy is one of eight candidates vying for a spot on the council, and, if elected, would be its only returning member. In Pearl River, four incumbents are on a nine-person ballot. Five aldermen will be elected in Pearl River as well.
Folsom voters will elect three people to its board of aldermen, and four people are vying for those spots, including two incumbents.
Pearl River Police Chief J.J. Jennings drew two challengers: Chris Culotta and Jack Sessions. Ronnie Marshall, who qualified to run and appears on the ballot, has withdrawn.
Four candidates are running for the District 90 seat in the State House of Representatives in the Slidell area. Mary DuBuisson, Brian Glorioso, Sean Morrison and John Raymond are vying to fill the seat occupied by Greg Cromer before he was elected mayor of Slidell. All the candidates are Republicans, except Morrison, who is a Democrat.
There will be at least four new members of the St. Tammany School Board following the retirement of District 1’s Neal Hennigan in the Mandeville area; District 5’s Charles Harrell in central and north St. Tammany; and District 13’s Robin Mullett and District 15’s Mary K Bellisario in the Slidell area.
Incumbents in six other School Board districts face challengers on Nov. 6.
Voters across St.Tammany will choose among six candidates running for the U.S. House District 1 seat, currently held by Republican Steve Scalise. The House majority whip has drawn five challengers, including three Democrats, a Libertarian and an Independent.
Nine people are vying to complete the term of former Secretary of State Tom Schedler, who resigned in May amid sexual harassment accusations.
Runoffs, if necessary, will be held Dec. 8.