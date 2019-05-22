LSU COMMUNICATORS: Area LSU graduates were awarded the Distinguished Communicator Award during the university's recent commencement exercise for meeting standards set by faculty in various colleges and by the LSU Communication across the Curriculum program. Area recipients included:
- Covington: Michelle Chatry, College of Engineering; and Madeline Luke, College of Art and Design.
- Mandeville: Madison Liggio, College of Human Sciences and Education; and Mollie Messina, College of Engineering.
- Pearl River: Lauren Schneida, E. J. Ourso College of Business.
ULM: Several students from the greater New Orleans area received degrees from the University of Louisiana at Monroe recently. Gov. John Bel Edwards was the commencement speaker. St. Tammany Parish graduates were:
- Abita Springs: Amanda Michelle Bridges, doctor of pharmacy (cum laude).
- Covington: Brooke Todd Indest, bachelor of science in medical laboratory science; Victoria N. Liberto, bachelor of science in dental hygiene (cum laude); Aaron V. Nguyen, bachelor of science in biology (magna cum laude); Lina Emily Pleng, bachelor of science in dental hygiene; Millicent Jahnke Rollo, bachelor of business administration in risk management and insurance; Theresa Marie White, bachelor of science in Toxicology (cum laude); and Andy-Kam X. Lam, doctor of pharmacy.
- Madisonville: Eden M. Buuck, bachelor of science in dental hygiene.
- Mandeville: Calette Christine Corcoran, doctor of pharmacy (summa cum laude); Robert W. Flowers, doctor of pharmacy; Daniel A. Hollander Jr., bachelor of science in biology (magna cum laude); and Amanda Kay Mcduffie, doctor of pharmacy (cum laude).
- Pearl River: Jenna Creith, bachelor of science in elementary education.
- Slidell: Amoi C. Lyons, bachelor of science in speech-language pathology (cum laude); Cassandra Elizabeth Morgan, doctor of pharmacy; John Patrick Neal, bachelor of science in toxicology; and Railyn Marie Woods, bachelor of science in nursing.
USA: Jolie Boullion and Sarah Hemelt, of St. Tammany Parish, have been named to the University of South Alabama's President's Scholar List for the fall. Full-time students at the Mobile, Alabama, school must earn a 4.0 GPA.