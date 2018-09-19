The global event 100,000 Poets of Change was founded in 2011, and this year, everyone is invited to join in the theme, Read a Poem to a Child. More than 300 poetry events are planned, with three to be held in St. Tammany.
The idea is to share the gift of poetry with a child, a thought that resonates with Slidell author Dennis Formento. He has brought poets together since 100,000 Poets began, first in New Orleans, and in St. Tammany since 2014. This year, there will be an event in Slidell and two in Abita Springs.
“What comes to mind is that children, more than at any other time in their lives, encounter poetry on a regular basis” through nursery rhymes and stories, Formento said.
Children respond to poetry because of the rhythms, he added, and poetry can help sustain a creative bond with words that can encourage youths to read and write as they get older.
Formento has joined with poet Maggie Sorrels and artist Jane Hill to present Kinderpoem from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Counter Culture Yogurt Shop, 154 E. Hall Ave. in Slidell.
Families are invited to bring their children of all ages to this free event for readings of children’s authors from Dr. Seuss and Shel Silverstein to Toronto poet Robert Priest.
Formento said the first hour of Kinderpoem will be poetry for children. For the second part of the program, he is reaching out to local creative writing students to read their own poems or spoken word pieces.
In Abita Springs, people are invited to bring children and lawn chairs to Read a Poem to a Child from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the lawn of the Women's Center for Healing and Transformation at 71667 Leveson St.
Poet Eliana Gradishar is organizing the free event to present “poems for kids, by kids and from kids.”
That night, the Women’s Center will present an evening of poetry for adults, titled "Her Voice," from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will feature Alex “Poetic Soul” Johnson, and local poets and performers Sanna Clark, Catalina Reyna, Christa Chautin, Tabitha Burque, Elaine Pote, DeJeune Richardson, Diane Dees and Patricia Stout. Admission is a $5 to $25 sliding-scale donation.
Formento, who recently retired as an adjunct English professor from Delgado Community College, has three books of published poetry, including "Spirit Vessels," which came out in January from FootHills Publishing.
While teaching, he noticed when students come to college, that love of words, sounds and poetry had not been nurtured. There is very little poetry in the required high-school reading list, he said.
Formento believes that nurturing the bond with words and poetry, “can give kids something to live for, something to escape to, something to express themselves with.”
"Anyone can write a poem,” he said. Young people even have the technology today to write down their poetic thoughts and store them on their phones.
He hopes events like Kinderpoem may encourage children to “aspire to write poetry as part of their everyday lives.”
“There is so much alienation in their lives,” from the drug crisis to bullying and violence, that youths may find themselves in what Formento calls “a toxic environment.”
“Poetry can help them navigate the world they live in today and in the future.”
Patricia Stout, a founder of the Women’s Center in Abita Springs, also feels an urgency to encourage poetry and the spoken word. They were already planning "Her Voice" with Alex Johnson when they found out about 100,000 Poets for Change. It was a perfect pairing because it brings women’s voices to a history-making event, she said.
Johnson is an award-winning poet from Lafayette and a TEDx speaker who has performed around the country. She works with youth at the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center and has presented their written poetry to national audiences. Johnson’s album “Scattered Thoughts” recently came out on Spotify and iTunes.
DeJeune Richardson, a recent graduate of Covington High School and two-time state Poetry Out Loud championship winner, will present her award-winning reading of the poem “Ballad of Birmingham'' by Dudley Randall.
Poets who would like to read others' works, as well as their own children’s poetry, in Slidell can contact Formento at (504) 400-1059. To read or for more information on the children’s event in Abita Springs, contact LeAnn Pinniger Magee at (985) 205-2261.
For information on "Her Voice," email info@womenscenterforhealing.org or call (985) 892-8111.