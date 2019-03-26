A man killled in a house fire outside Covington has been identified by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office as 53-year-old Mark Ingram.
Ingram's last known address was on Kogie Road in Covington, according to a spokesman for Dr. Charles Preston. The house where his body was found is in the 78000 block of Louisiana 437 near Barkers Corner.
The cause and manner of death remain undetermined pending autopsy, which was underway Tuesday morning.
The fire is under investigation by St. Tammany Parish Fire District 6, the Louisiana Fire Marshal, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
A spokeswoman for the Fire Marshal said that the heaviest damage to the house was in the garage area.