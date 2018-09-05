FOOD FOR LIBRARY FINES: Through September, the St. Tammany Parish Library is offering a Food for Fines program. Each nonperishable food item donated will reduce library fines by $1. Food donations will be distributed to the library's partnering food banks: the First Baptist Church of Slidell Food Bank, the Northshore Food Bank in Covington and the Samaritan Center Food Bank in Mandeville.
MAGIC AND ILLUSION SHOW: Mike Super returns to the Fuhrmann Auditorium Thursday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. for "The Mike Super 2.OH! SHOW!" The show is part of the OnSTAGE series of productions. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 at the door. (985) 892-1873. bontemptix.com.
MANDEVILLE CLEANUP: Keep Mandeville Beautiful and the city are calling on volunteers for citywide cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 15. Register by Sept. 11 for additional information. The first 200 volunteers to register receive shirts. Food and drinks will be provided. Sign-in and equipment pickup will be at the gazebo on the lakefront near Carrol Street at 8 a.m. Preregistration is encouraged. Call (985) 624-3165 or email kmb@cityofmandeville.com.
YOUNG ARTISTS WANTED: The Wild Things Youth Art Contest and Exhibition seeks artists ages 5-18 for the annual competition that spotlights southeast Louisiana's native wildlife and habitats in National Wildlife Refuges. The contest is sponsored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Deadline to receive art is Wednesday, Sept. 26. The exhibit will be Saturday, Oct. 13. For information, call (985) 882-2021. Rules, entry forms and suggested subjects can be found at www.fws.gov/refuge/Big_Branch_Marsh/COSA/WT_Youth_Art.html.
ATHENA LEADERSHIP AWARD NOMINATIONS: The deadline is Sept. 5 for the Slidell Memorial Hospital/Ochsner-sponsored award. Nominees must live or work in eastern St. Tammany Parish and must demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession; provide service to improve quality of life; actively assist women; and personify the Athena Leadership Model. Submit by mail to the Athena Selection Committee, c/o Irma Cry, 813 Maine Ave., Slidell, LA 70458; or by email to irmacry@gmail.com. For information, call (985) 649-6284 or (985) 640-0450.
MEDICARE 101: Presenter Jack Dodson covers the basics of Medicare Health Insurance Options of Parts A, C and D at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Madisonville Library, 1123 Main St. Registration encouraged at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs. For information, call (985) 845-4819. The program repeats Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., (985) 646-6470. It also repeats Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville, (985) 626-9779.
"TILTING THE SCALES": The state's "split-verdict" law will be the subject of a forum sponsored by the St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church's Multicultural Committee at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. An amendment on the November ballot addresses the law and will be discussed by journalists John Simerman and Gordon Russell, of The New Orleans Advocate. The public is invited. For information, contact the church at (985) 641-6429 or chair Bruce Weaver at (985) 639-9960.
TOTALLY TOASTMASTERS: The group meets on the first and third Fridays of each month at 7:15 a.m. at Avanti Senior Living, 2234 Watercross Parkway, Covington. The next meeting is Sept. 7. Toastmasters provide experience to develop communication and leadership skills. Contact Michelle Biggs at (504) 460-3048 or michellejbiggs@gmail.com.
SCRABBLE NIGHT: The Lacombe Branch Library, 28027 U.S. 190, will present Scrabble game nights from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 14. The phone number for the library is (985) 882-7858.
DRINKING LIBERALLY: Progressive discussion group gathers on the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly St., Abita Springs. The next meeting is Sept. 13.
CAR SHOW: The Knights of Columbus will host a car show and raffle from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 11324 St. John Church Road, Folsom. Pre-1998 hot rods, classic and foreign cars plus trucks will be on hand, plus food, music and raffles. Rain date will be Sept. 15. Registration is $20 payable at the show or P.O. Box 1523, Folsom, La. 70437. Contact David Cooper (985) 302-6690 or Ken Boroughs (985) 773-0872.
AAUW MEETING: Television anchor Sheba Turk will be the speak at the American Association of University Women's annual Salad Supper at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, in the Christ Episcopal Church Commons Hall, 129 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. Reservations required at (985) 624-9553 or covmande-la.aauw.net.
NORTHSHORE EXPO: St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce will hold a free informational event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Castine Center, 63350 Pelican Drive in Mandeville. Speakers will discuss the power of the mind in business, current and future trends in retail, 70 things to do on the north shore and a social media/school tutorial for parents. There will also be cocktails, door prizes and more. For information, contact ashley@sttammanychamber.org or call (985) 892-3216.
AUTHOR TALKS AND SIGNINGS: Authors Elizabeth Hilby and David Lee Campbell will read and discuss their books Thursday, Sept. 13, at St. Tammany Parish libraries. Hilby will talk about publishing at 2 p.m. at the Pearl River branch, 64580 La. 41. Call (985) 863-5518 for information. Campbell will read selections from "Nature All Around Us: Fifty Years of Life with Creatures and Native Plants in Louisiana" at 5:30 p.m. at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave. Call (985) 796-9728 for information. Online, see sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs.
GARDEN CLUB MEMBERSHIP DRIVE: The Abita Springs Garden Club will host its first meeting of the season at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at St. Jane Hall, 72040 Maple St. For more information, contact (985) 246-6555.
NEWCOMERS COFFEE: The Northlake Newcomers will host their annual membership coffee from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 14, at Benedict's Plantation, 1144 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. This is an opportunity to sign up for a variety activities, including bridge, canasta, mahjong, Snack ’n' Snoop, Sipping ’n' Socializing, Bon Temps, book review, Pins & Needles and more.
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14-15 and Oct. 19-20 at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. Payment is by cash or check only. For information, email Debbie Reed at anndreed@gmail.com.
CANCER CRUSADERS LUNCHEON: Cancer Crusaders will hold the annual Celebration of Life Luncheon Friday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Marriott Hotel, 555 Canal St., New Orleans. Cancer survivors honored include Pal Besselman, Richard L. Granen, Angela Hill, Kate Elizabeth Launey, Kathy Kittok Piazza, Patsy Kennedy Quintini, Lucille Schonacher Ruffino, Karen T. Stall, Julie Sokes, Donna Thomas, Eve Vavrick and Dr. Roy S. Weiner. Contact co-chairs Dawn Miller (504) 491-0412 or Charleen Boos (504-) 231-8476. For information, visit 501auctions.com/cancercrusaders.
MILITARY ROAD CLEANUP: Keep St. Tammany Beautiful is organizing a cleanup of Military Road and the nearby neighborhood from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 15. Most of the businesses along Military Road have signed a pledge to continue to keep their businesses, including their landscaping and the public area surrounding their businesses, clean and free from debris. They have also pledged to educate their employees about the proper disposal of trash and the need for a clean business environment.
UFO MEETUP: Paranormal and UFO enthusiast Reggie Buck will discuss investigation techniques and recent sightings from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Covington Library, 310 W. 21st Ave. Admission is free, and registration is encouraged. To register, visit sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the library at (985) 893-6280.
JAZZ'N THE VINES: The fall schedule of Saturday evening Jazz 'n the Vines concerts will open with Debbie Davis & the Mesmerizers from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 15 at Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Hwy 1082, Bush. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 17 and under. For tickets, and special ticket packages, visit pontchartrainvineyards.com. Future performances include The Pine Leaf Boys on Sept. 19, Robert Smith & the Roamin' Jasmine on Oct. 13, and The Charmaine Neville Band on Oct. 27.
VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT: Lakeview Regional Medical Center seeks individuals for the auxiliary to work in comfort care, the gift shop, as a greeter in human resources and hosts at the information desk and outpatient surgery. Contact Alisha Kennedy, coordinator, at (985) 867-3951 or alisha.kennedy@hcahealthcare.com.
SLU CAREER FAIR: The Office of Career Services at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond will hold a career fair from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, in the Pennington Student Activity Center at the corner of University Avenue and General Pershing in Hammond. Employers and businesses can register to participate at www.southeastern.edu/careerfair or by contacting Career Services at (985) 549 2121 or careerservices@southeastern.edu.
AUTUMN SEMINAR: The St. Tammany Master Gardener Association, with the LSU AgCenter, presents a fall seminar on "Autumn, the Second Spring," at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Church of the King, 22205 Little Creek Road, Mandeville. Speakers include gardener James Farmer, humorist Felder Rushing and grower and entrepreneur Michele Andre, plus table talks and a boutique. Tickets are $40 and includes lunch. For information, call (985) 373-2950 or email STPMGA@gmail.com.
GEAUXVOTE DEMONSTRATION: The Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd, will demonstrate the GeauxVote app and website portal that provides sample ballot, information about upcoming elections and verification about registration. The class will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25. Registration required at stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or (985) 646-6470.
KC GOLF TOURNAMENT: Knights of Columbus Council 14614 of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church will hold its 11th annual charity golf tournament Monday, Oct. 15, at Covington Country Club. This event will benefit Habitat for Humanity West St. Tammany, Louisiana and St. Tammany Special Olympics, and the St. Tammany National Alliance on Mental Illness. The registration fee is $90 through Sept. 15, when the cost will increase to $100. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. For information, call Arthur McDowell at (985) 502-8519, Vince Petreikis at (504) 884-9030 or Vernon Sprawls at (504) 615-6970.