Bernard Gomez was just a small boy when his cousin Charles Gomez Jr. enlisted in the Navy, but he remembers that the young man from Slidell was excited about his upcoming adventure.
"He came by the house before he left," Bernard Gomez recalled. "He said he wanted to go to Hawaii — he couldn't wait to go."
"Buddy," as he was known, did go to Hawaii, but he never came home.
The oldest of six children, Gomez was a Navy seaman 2nd class assigned to the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941. The ship, moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, was struck by multiple torpedoes in the Japanese air attack.
The Oklahoma capsized and sank, killing 429 crewmen. Only 32 were rescued, and many of the remains couldn't be identified.
"It was on a Sunday, and my mother and I were coming out of a meeting," Bernard Gomez recalled. "She belonged to the Our Lady of Lourdes Altar Society, and Sister Helen, she told us the Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor."
Although he was only 5½ years old, Gomez said he thought immediately of the fun-loving cousin who would wrestle with him and his brothers. "We all did," he said of the family. "A few days later, that's when my Uncle Charlie got the notice that his ship had been hit, and they couldn't find his body."
In the decades since, Charles Gomez Jr., his identity unknown, was interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, along with other unidentified crew members killed on the USS Oklahoma.
But now, 77 years later, the 19-year-old sailor's remains have been identified through DNA analysis. He'll be buried at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell on June 3, according to the Department of Defense. That would have been his 97th birthday.
Buddy Gomez was part of a large Slidell family who worked on oyster boats and at the Canulette Shipyard, Bernard Gomez said. Buddy had two younger brothers, Henry and Anthony, who joined the Navy after Pearl Harbor. He also had three sisters, one of whom named her son after her lost brother. None of his siblings are still living.
"They were real upset that they couldn't find his body," Bernard Gomez recalled of his aunt and uncle. Katie Gomez "never said too much" about her son, he said. But on her deathbed at nearly 100 years of age, she said she saw Buddy.
Efforts by the U.S. government to recover the dead began immediately after the attack and continued until June 1944, with the Navy burying the remains in Halawa and Nu'uana Cemeteries, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
Members of the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains in 1947 in an effort to identify them, but they succeeded with only 35 men from the Oklahoma. The rest were buried in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, and in 1949, they were classified as nonrecoverable.
But 66 years later, a new effort was launched to identify the unknowns, using mitochondrial DNA analysis, dental analysis and other tools not available in the 1940s.
Gomez is the third sailor from the New Orleans metro area to be identified through that effort, which began in 2015. The others were Ralph Boudreaux, who was 20 when he died, and Cyril Dusset, who was 21. Both were on the USS Oklahoma.
Of the more than 400,000 Americans who died in World War II, 72,771 are still unaccounted for, according to the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, but new technology could allow some 26,000 to be identified.
Gomez's name, which is on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, will now be marked with a rosette showing that, at long last, he has been found.