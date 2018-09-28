Derrick Cousin, who was recently released from Angola after serving time for rape, was arrested by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies after a woman called 911 at 1:30 a.m. to report an intruder in her house.
The woman told deputies that she was sleeping in her bedroom when the security at her Alton area home awakened her.
He was trying to gain entrance to her bedroom, she said, and she was holding the door shut to prevent him from getting in while she was on the phone with Sheriff's Office dispatchers.
He was armed with a knife, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
Deputies arrived on the scene quickly, the release said, but the suspect fled when he heard the victim calling authorities.
Cousin, 50, was identified using surveillance camera images and was arrested at a nearby home where he had been staying in the month since his release from prison.
He had served about 20 years of a life sentence for forcible rape, first degree robbery and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, the Sheriff's Office said. He had been required to register as a sex offender.
He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on aggravated burglary with a weapon, and attempted first-degree rape.
"This victim is extremely lucky to be alive after this dangerous criminal received an early release,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in a prepared statement.