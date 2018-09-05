FALL REVIVAL: Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church continues its fall revival Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 5-6, at 7 p.m. at 2445 Fourth St., Slidell, on the theme "Revive Our Hearts, Oh Lord." (985) 201-7800.
"EMBRACING MOTHERHOOD": Mothers and mothers-to-be will focus on the book "Embracing Motherhood" by Donna-Marie Cooper O'Boyle during a study group beginning Sept. 7 in the St. Peter Catholic Church Upper Room, 318 Jefferson Ave. The group will meet from 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Fridays, Sept. 7-28, Oct. 26-Nov. 9, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. Child care is available. The fee for the study, including the book, is $30. For information, contact Beth Montelepre at beth@montelepre.com or (504) 220-4626 or visit stpeterparish.com/fiat-friday.
"LAW OF REWARDS" MINI RETREAT: Based on the book by Randy Alcorn, this half-day retreat at Trinity Church, 1938 N. 10th St., Covington, will feature Gordon Adams and Lewis Young. Retreat is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Cost is $15 per person, $20 per couple. For information or reservations, call (985) 893-0218 or email cindy@trinityefca.com.
"ENCOUNTERING JESUS" BIBLE STUDY: St. Peter Catholic Church will begin “Encountering Jesus through the rosary,” a Jimmy Seghers study, on Mondays beginning Sept. 10 for five weeks. The history of the rosary along with the mysteries will be presented. Cost of the study is $10. Registration will be at the first meeting. For information, call (985) 892-2422.
NO-COOK FRIDAY: Spaghetti is on the menu at Christ Episcopal Church in Slidell for dine in or take out Sept. 14, with Caesar salad, garlic bread and dessert. $10, with beverages available for purchase. 1534 Seventh St., Slidell. (985) 643-4531. christchurchslidell.net.
BROWN-BAG FUNDRAISER: A brown-bag lunch fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Mount Olive AME Church, 2457 Second St., Slidell. Lunches with two chili dogs, a bag of potato chips and a bottle of water will be sold for $5 in the old parsonage, Building #3.
CHRISTMAS IN SEPTEMBER: A Christmas in September sale of holiday decorations and gifts will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14-15 in the old parsonage, building #3, at Mount Olive AME Church, 2457 Second St., Slidell.
MARK LOWERY CONCERT: Singer, storyteller and humorist Mark Lowry will perform at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at First Baptist Church Covington, 16333 La. 1085. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door. For information, see fbccov.org.
ABBEY TOURS: St. Joseph Abbey will be the subject of a tour from St. Peter Catholic Church as the Covington congregation celebrates its 175th anniversary. The tour, at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, includes the abbey church and monk's refectory. A Mass will be followed by lunch and a cemetery tour. Tickets are $15. Registration is required by Sept. 17. Call (985) 892-2422.
BEATLES MASS: Father Bill Miller, the rector of Christ Episcopal Church Covington, will preach at a Beatles Mass to be celebrated at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at the church, 120 S. New Hampshire St. The inspiration for the Mass is the Fab Four's refrain "All you need is love." Musical selections will include "My Sweet Lord," "I Get By With a Little Help From My Friends," "Help," "Imagine," "Hey Jude," "Let it Be" and "Here Comes the Sun." Featured musicians and special guests include Crispin Schroeder, Ashley Lemmler, Matt Lemmler, Mark Carson and Dave James. The Christ Episcopal Church choir will also perform at both services. For information call the church office at (985) 892-3177 or visit christchurchcovington.com.
"THIS IS YOUR CHRISTIAN LIFE" PROGRAM: Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church will recognize individuals from the surrounding area for their service to their churches and communities on the theme "The True Christian Servant" Sunday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m. at 2445 Fourth St., New Orleans. (985) 201-7800.
"SPICE UP THE HOLIDAYS": The Mandeville-Covington Christian Women Connection will offer a preholiday craft and gift item sale from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at St. Anthony's Garden, 601 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington. Naima Johnston Bush will speak at the meal. Tickets are $16 and must be purchased by Oct. 4. Call (985) 317-4109 or online at cmcw.com.
FAMILY FUN DAY: Trick-or-treating, treat bag decorating, games, cookie decorating, costumes and food, plus a pumpkin patch, are all part of the fun Sunday, Oct. 21, from noon to 3 p.m. at St. Anselm, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville. Free. (985) 845-7342.