There was excitement at Christ Episcopal School on the week of Feb. 25 when the school celebrated its annual Literary Week, which gives students the opportunity to interact with talented writers.
In addition to listening to guest speakers, many students contributed to the week’s festivities.
William Broyles Jr., the award-winning screenwriter of "Castaway," "Jarhead," "The Polar Express" and "Apollo 13," and co-creator of the "China Beach" television series, was the headline speaker.
Broyles, a veteran of the Vietnam War, spoke of his time as a screenwriter and also shared parts of his novel "Brothers in Arms: A Journey from War to Peace."
Claudia Baumgarten performed her one-act play, "Wit and Wrath," for high school students. The work tells the story of Dorothy Parker, one of the most outspoken playwrights and satirists of the 20th century. Students participated in a Q&A session following the performance.
Students also enjoyed the Red Carpet Cafe — a coffee shop atmosphere created in the Center of Inquiry lobby that gave students the chance to read their original writing. The Red Carpet Cafe included coffee, of course, and other fun activities such a book-to-movie quiz.
The Larger Than Life service club sold vinyl star stickers to decorate the windows of the COI during Literary Week. Students wrote the names of people who inspire them on their stars and transformed the COI lobby into an atmosphere similar to Mann’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
This reinforced the theme for Literary Week, which was “Off the Page,” a tribute to playwriting and screenwriting. Larger Than Life donated all of the proceeds to The Wounded Warrior Project, the favorite charity organization of Broyles.
In addition to Literary Week, the month of February gave students numerous other ways to fill their time. The Student Council organized PINK (People In Need of Kindness) Week to celebrate certain people in the school community who deserved a little extra love.
The cast and crew of "Mary Poppins" performed six shows over two weekends, and the seniors started making plans for both the senior retreat at the Solomon Episcopal Conference Center and the class trip to Los Angeles.
Christ Episcopal School students are enthusiastic about the coming months as fun springtime activities begin to fill the schedule.