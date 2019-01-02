LSU: Jennifer Algero, of Mandeville, a psychology major, is one of seven LSU graduates who were awarded the Distinguished Communicator Award during LSU’s 297th commencement exercises. These students earned this honor by meeting high standards set by faculty in various colleges and by the LSU Communication across the Curriculum program. The students earned high grade-point averages in communication-intensive courses — based on written, spoken, visual and technological communication — and built digital portfolios, displayed as public websites, which included their communication projects from courses, internships, leadership roles and public service.
NORTHWESTERN STATE UNIVERSITY: These local students are among the 922 graduates of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches who completed their coursework in the summer 2018 and fall 2018 semesters:
- From Covington, Jason Creath and Ashton Fonseca
- From Folsom, Catherine Bosetta
- From Hammond, Katie Cali and Chase Tassin
- From Lacombe, Ceola Fleming and Alyssa Robert
- From Mandeville, Brian Fast, Judy Franzen and Blake Naquin
- From Slidell, Tristan Bennett, Katherine Gallinghouse, Erin Gibbs, Samantha Hernandez, Matthew Jester and Danielle Messer.
COAST CAROLINA: Lyra-Grace Schwarts, a theater arts major from Pearl River, has been named to the President's List with a perfect 4.0 grade point average at Coast Carolina University in Conway.