St. Tammany Parish Government has declared 2018 as "The Year of the Senior," and the St. Tammany Farmer is joining the celebration by profiling each month a local senior citizen who continues to positively impact our parish. This month, we feature Dorothy Frederick.
When Dorothy Frederick was told she’d been selected to be featured in the St. Tammany Farmer for her volunteer work, she asked a one-word question.
“Why?”
Frederick spends several hours a week helping at the front desk at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. She’s often the first person a patient sees when he or she enters the building, and the last they see on their way out, so the public perception of the hospital hinges somewhat on their interaction with Frederick and volunteers like her.
The 83-year-old also volunteers weekly at Lyon Elementary School in Covington, where she works with a pair of second-graders in the Student Opportunity for Advanced Reading program. The program is designed to match an attentive and engaging adult with students who need a boost with reading skills.
To Frederick, the time she gives to others isn’t particularly newsworthy. Dee Wild, director of the Volunteers of America Greater New Orleans Retired Seniors Volunteers Program, couldn’t disagree more.
“When I told her (about the newspaper story,) she said ‘Why are you asking me? There are other people who give so much more.'
"These volunteers are like that," Wild added. "They don’t realize the impact they have on people all around them. To her, she’s just here helping children at Lyon Elementary and helping direct a few people at St. Tammany Parish Hospital.
“There's more to it than that, of course, but true volunteers are humble."
Volunteerism is nothing new to Frederick, who was born in New Orleans, grew up in Abita Springs and now lives in Covington. When she and her husband were raising their six children, she often helped on school and church committees.
The Fredericks spent 32 years in Houma, and while there, Frederick offered her time as a docent at nearby Southdown Plantation. Even when she found paid employment for six years, it was at the state welfare office, where food stamps helped the less fortunate get a hand up.
When her husband died in 1999, Frederick decided to volunteer even more of her time.
“He passed away in December,” Frederick said. “A cousin had asked me if I wanted to volunteer at the hospital ... and I started in May the next year. ... I had been at home by myself, so I had the time.”
Eighteen years later, and she still does.
Frederick said people are often unsure or scared when they come into a hospital for an appointment, and she and her fellow volunteers do all they can to make the experience pleasant.
“It keeps me motivated,” she said. “We help them, and they help us. ... I think that’s the case for most senior citizens. I’m physically able to do it, and I like to help out. It’s important.”
Frederick is especially fond of the Wednesday mornings she spends at Lyon Elementary. She’s not a teacher, but as a mother of six, grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother to 11 more, she has plenty of experience with children. It helps that she’s an avid reader, too, and it shows when she reads with Lyon students.
“I love reading,” she said. “In fact, that’s how I got started with the VOA. There was a Reading Around the World program and I went to one of the meetings about it. I wound up reading to students at Abita Springs Elementary. ... It’s fulfilling to help a young person understand the beauty of books and words.”
Wild said Frederick is the perfect person for the job.
“These volunteers have servant hearts,” Wild said. “People like Mrs. Dorothy are unsung heroes.”
The Volunteers of America’s RSVP program directs seniors to opportunities where their efforts and particular skills can be utilized the best.
For more information, call (985) 674-0488.