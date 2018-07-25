LAKEVIEW REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER: Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center, has promoted Cindy Quigley to director of the Lakeview Regional Behavioral Health Center. Quigley has served as physician provider relations director for behavioral health at Lakeview Regional and Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport for the past five years. She is currently completing the final year of a management development program through HCA Healthcare, the parent company of both Lakeview Regional and Garden Park.
YOGA FOR CANCER PATIENTS: Patricia Hart conducts free yoga classes for cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The next class will be July 30. Wear loose-fitting clothing; mats are available for use. Registration and a medical release are required. For information, call Hart at (985) 707-4961.
MALL WALKERS: North Shore Square Mall, 150 Northshore Blvd., Slidell, will open for walkers at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, through a partnership with Slidell Memorial Hospital, to encourage people to walk with the advantages of mall security, air conditioning and water fountains. For information, call (985) 280-8529.
REBOUND HEADACHES: Dr. Olga Fermo will discuss medication-overuse headaches, also known as rebound headaches, during a Lunch & Learn program at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 27, in the first-floor conference room of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. Rebound headaches are a result of using as-needed pain medications too frequently. To register for the free event, call (985) 280-2657.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT: The Council on Aging for St. Tammany Parish caregiver support program lets those caring for people with Alzheimer's, dementia or other age-related illnesses share their struggles and successes, guided by an experienced facilitator. For information, call (504) 339-1757. The next session will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 31 at the Covington Senior Center, 500 Theard St.
BIG BROTHER, BIG SISTER IN SLIDELL: A free Big Brother, Big Sister class for children ages 3-10 will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, in the Florida Avenue conference room at Slidell Memorial Hospital, 1025 Florida Ave. Children will learn safe ways to interact with and care for their family’s new baby, practice diapering and make a special gift for the new baby. To register, call (985) 280-2657 or visit slidellmemorial.org.
MEDICARE COUNSELING: The state Department of Insurance's Senior Health Insurance Information Program will offer counseling services for Medicare beneficiaries from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month at the Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St. The next session will be Aug. 15. The counselor is Medicare-certified and able to explain original Medicare, Medicare supplement insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D. The counselor will be able to complete Medicare Part D comparisons and enrollment, assist with claims issues and explain Medicare enrollment periods. For more information, call (800) 259-5300 or visit ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.
GIRL TALK: Girls ages 9-13 will learn about the physical, social and emotional changes of puberty during the Girl Talk session from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, in the first-floor conference room of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. Presenters will include pediatrician Alice LeBreton and dermatologist Deborah Hilton. Teens must be accompanied by an adult. The fee is $15 per family. To register, call (985) 280-2657 or visit slidellmemorial.org.
CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS: The St. Tammany Parenting Center is scheduling appointments for free inspections of child safety seats. Call (985) 898-4435. Inspections also are held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Louisiana State Police Troop L headquarters, 2600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated. For information on the State Police program, call (985) 893-6250 or email greg.marchand@la.gov.
BABY AND ME TOBACCO-FREE: Slidell Memorial Hospital is holding smoking-cessation programs for expectant mothers on Mondays and Wednesdays by appointment. For information or to request an application, call Ashlee Menke at (504) 733-5539.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope with one another that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. For information, call (855) 222-5542 or visit gamblersanonymous.org.