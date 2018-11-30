The Mandeville City Council unanimously adopted an ordinance that members called a step forward for the controversial Port Marigny development that has roiled the city for nearly four years and is currently the subject of a lawsuit brought by the property's owners.
But Councilman Mike Pulaski, who sponsored the measure along with Councilwoman Lauré Sica, said that the ordinance was not sought by the owners, Marcus and Michael Pittman, and that the Pittmans had said in a letter that they aren't happy with the ordinance.
The measure adopted Thursday grants the necessary rezoning for the property but lays out strict guidelines for how the abandoned industrial site must be developed.
The owners aren't the only ones who were unhappy with the council's action. Residents who have steadfastly and loudly opposed the development packed the chambers for the special meeting. Some begged the City Council to take more time and others suggested that the council was selling out to end the lawsuit.
Ernest Burguières, a former councilman and critic of the project, urged the council to amend the measure to require final approval from the City Council for various components of the project rather than leaving it to the Planning and Zoning Commission, which he said "missed, or ignored, so much."
Burguières had signaled his approval of the ordinance initially, calling it a chess move designed to short-circuit the Pittmans' federal lawsuit, which accuses the city of an unconstitutional taking of the land.
But on Thursday, Burguières said that the City Council was giving "ultimate power" to the Planning and Zoning Commission and the city's Planning Department, the very entities that had approved the project.
Only the City Council, and specifically Sica, stopped the project by finding numerous instances where they felt that the plan violated the city's Comprehensive Land Use Regulations Ordinance, Burguières said, including a report from an expert hired by residents that pointed out much of the land is below 5 feet in elevation.
City policy is to discourage development in such low-lying areas, he said, but that issue was hardly discussed by the Planning Department and the commission.
The measure would leave residents without representation in the event that poor decisions are made, he said, noting that the City Council is elected, but the planning commission is not.
Others piled on criticism of the Planning and Zoning Commission and the ordinance. "You guys are selling us out and throwing us under the bus," Jamie Gephart said. She said that the city should have called for the resignations of the Planning and Zoning Commission, adding that residents "had to pay for a planning expert to tell us our own laws."
But Sica and Pulaski said that they were satisfied that the ordinance, as written, complies with the city's land use ordinance. Subdivision approvals and cut and fill plans are approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission, not the council, she said.
Burguières was not alone in assessing the ordinance as a legal gambit. In their letter to the City Council, the Pittmans said that their attorneys have talked to city attorneys about finding a mutually satisfactory resolutions but that this measure was not give to their legal counsel before it was introduced. Instead, the city refused requests for it.
"The question is our minds is why the City Council would adopt a new ordinance relative to Port Marigny at this time, when the trial date it already scheduled," the letter said. "The answer is simple — it is a litigation tactic, proposed in the hope of avoiding liability for the complete deprivation of our property rights."