HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE: Unique holiday items and handcrafted works will be offered at the JOY Boutique from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5-6, at Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 57210 Allen Road, Slidell. Included will be vintage and estate items, homemade edibles and more, with proceeds going to charities. For more information, see www.logslidell.com.
YARD SALE: Thompson Road Baptist Church will hold a yard sale and bake sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 6, at the church, 59008 La. 433, Slidell. Proceeds will benefit the Thompson Road Baptist Church vacation Bible school. For information, call (985) 690-6077.
KING'S NIGHT UNITES CHURCHES: Good Shepherd Luther Church, 35300 Home Estate Drive, Slidell, will host the Praise Team of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Covington at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, with a free community meal at 6 p.m. For more information, call (985) 649-3968.
ANIMAL BLESSING: A pet blessing will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at Christ Episcopal Church in Covington. The blessings will begin at 4:15 p.m., followed by food, music and fellowship. Pets of all varieties are welcome; all should be on a leash or in a carrier. The free event will take place at Bogue Falaya Park, 213 Park Drive. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. There will also be crafts for children, music and visits from animal-shelter and sanctuary representatives. For more information, call the church at (985) 892.3177 or visit www.christchurchcovington.com.
ST. TAMMANY LIFE CHAINS: A protest against abortion will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, on Gause Boulevard in Slidell, with an open house at the Slidell Crisis Pregnancy Help Center at 3 p.m., 550 Gause Blvd. For information, call (985) 640-8765. A second protest will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at Mandeville Baptist Church, 1895 U.S. 190. For information, call (985) 502-1343.
"SPICE UP THE HOLIDAYS": The Mandeville-Covington Christian Women Connection will offer a preholiday craft and gift item sale from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at St. Anthony's Garden, 601 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington. Naima Johnston Bush will speak at the meal. Tickets are $16 and must be purchased by Oct. 4. Call (985) 317-4109 or online at cmcw.com.
WALK TO REMEMBER: Walk to remember and honor children who have died, with music, candle lighting, prayer, balloon release and more. The ceremony will be at 10 a.m., followed by the walk at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11. It begins at First United Methodist Church, 433 Erlanger St., Slidell, and proceeds to Heritage Park. For information, contact the church at www.firstumcslidell.org or email slidellwalktoremember@yahoo.com, or call (985) 707-8100.
PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY: The Rev. Leonard E. Craft will be celebrated for his eighth anniversary as pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, 60183 Bryan Road, Slidell. The Rev. Anice Moses will be the speaker. The anniversary banquet will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Hartzell Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 41040 U.S. 190 East, Slidell. For tickets, call (985) 643-7239 or (985) 640-8326.
PRAYER BREAKFAST: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy will be the featured speaker during the St. Tammany Prayer Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at the Fleur de Lis Event Center, 1645 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. The breakfast is sponsored by Christian Business Men’s Connection and Life Resources Inc. The cost is $30. For reservations, call (985) 626-9582 or email liferesources1@gmail.com.
"THE GOSPEL THROUGH SONG": Gerald Wolfe and Greater Vision will present a concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at First Baptist Church Covington, 16333 La. 1085. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door. For information, see fbccov.org.
FAMILY FUN DAY: Trick-or-treating, treat bag decorating, games, cookie decorating, costumes and food, plus a pumpkin patch, are all part of the fun from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at St. Anselm, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville. Free. (985) 845-7342.
HALLOWEEN MONSTER BASH: Peace Lutheran Church will host a Monster Bash Community Lunch and Celebration at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 at the church at 1320 W. Gause Blvd., Slidell. Costumes are encouraged for the contest, as well as a contest for best-carved pumpkin. $10. For information, call (985) 641-6400.