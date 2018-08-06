When their developmentally disabled son repeatedly came home from his Covington Elementary School kindergarten class with scratches, bruises and bite marks, Kathleen and Nathan Cannino put a recording device in his shirt, according to a lawsuit filed last week in 22nd Judicial District Court.
What they heard on the recording was their child's teacher and other adults screaming at students and using profanity, according to the lawsuit.
In one case, they say, the teacher was recorded telling their young son that she wanted to "break his f**king fingers off."
The suit also claims that the parents have audio of the teacher, Tammi Cole, kicking a student in the chest and telling a sleeping student that she hopes she "never wakes up."
"Other disparaging, profane and inappropriate comments were recorded to be shown at the trial," the suit says.
The Canninos and two other sets of parents, Tanya and Nicholas Williams and Amanda Warren and John Fuller, are suing for damages. They allege that their children, who are not verbally responsive, suffered physical and emotional injuries and had their development delayed by abuse they suffered last year.
Among other claims, the suit says that the St. Tammany Parish School Board failed to appropriately monitor and supervise the teacher and her assistants, as well as administrators at the school, and that the board negligently allowed them to remain as employees after officials knew or should have known of problems in the classroom.
The parents say that when they brought their concerns — along with the audio tapes — to the school's administrators, they were told that "bruising, scratching and biting were part of the normal educational process," the suit claims.
Their action comes on the heels of another lawsuit, filed by parents of a fourth student in the same class, that includes many of the same claims. That lawsuit, filed June 4 by Simon Tresch and Amanda Zapata, says those parents also were told that biting, scratching and bruising were "a normal part of the interaction of young children."
That suit also alleges that the teacher and/or the paraprofessionals in their child's class "encouraged (him) to rub his genitals."
The suit names as defendants the School Board, Principal Melissa Eason, Assistant Principal Kristy Winget as well as the teacher, Cole, and assistants Cindy Nebe, Sheila Schneider and Rebecca Leidinger Decote.
Citing policy, Meredith Mendez, a spokeswoman for the school system, said she cannot comment on pending litigation. She said that Eason and Winget remain employees but that Cole, Nebe, Schneider and Decote are no longer working for the school system.