The Mandeville High School Spinnaker's Dance Team collected stuffed animals for Christmas presents for students at the Lacombe Mandeville Head Start. Pictured on the bottom row are, from left, Ava Yoli, Bella Scardino, Ally Hopper, Jill Meyer and Angelina Chauvin. On the middle row are Emma Pradillo, Alexa Volk, Emery Duet-Champagne, Tori Miller, Aja Cousin and Taylor Lirette. On the top row are Chloe Barach, Harleigh Hodges, Riley Ellefson, Sophie Morris and Ainsley Cook.