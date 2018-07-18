The Louisiana Department of Health has reported six cases of West Nile virus in the state so far this year, including one in St. Tammany.

Mosquitoes in New Orleans' City Park have also tested positive for the virus.

The northshore case is one of three neuroinvasive infections, which is the most serious type of West Nile and can lead to paralysis, brain damage and death. Two other such cases were found in DeSoto and Livingston parishes.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Less serious West Nile fever cases were reported in East Baton Rouge and Ouachita parishes. The fever often causes flu-like symptoms in those who are infected.

The sixth case was discovered in East Baton Rouge Parish when a person with no symptoms donated blood. Most people who contract the West Nile virus do not experience symptoms, LDH officials said.

Dr. Kevin Caillouet, director of the St. Tammany Parish Mosquito Abatement District, said West Nile had been confirmed in tested mosquitoes four weeks prior to the confirmed case, and spraying efforts had been increased accordingly.

Since the district increased spraying, the number moquitoes carrying the virus has decreased, he said. But people in Slidell, Mandeville and Covington are still at risk.

While spraying does help, residents can protect themselves further by using insect repellent that contains DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus or picaridin and wearing long sleeves, Caillouet said. He added that reducing vegetation in drainage ditches during this time of year allows the spray to take hold and prevent mosquitoes from thriving in the roadside ditches.

In a release, St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister praised the Mosquito Abatement District, while calling on community members to do their part to reduce the mosquito population. She said residents should drain standing water around their homes and urge their neighbors to do the same.