The Abita Springs Town Council unanimously appointed Barbara Jackson to the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission at its July 24 meeting.
Jackson, a retired securities broker who also holds a master’s degree in library science, has owned property in Abita Springs since 2012. She moved from Austin, Texas, to become a full-time resident in 2016, fulfilling a long-term goal set by her late husband way back in 1986.
Jackson took notice of the public outcry over the attempted development of part of the Abita Quail Farm property into more than 100 small lots, a proposal that died when council members refused to vote on it at their May meeting.
Referring to that event, she said, “There’s a collective vision out there of what we want. If we have that, when development comes, if we know what it is we want, we have a better chance of getting it.”
Jackson asked Mayor Greg Lemons to appoint her to the commission when a seat was vacated by Marlin Rittenberry, who recently moved out of state.
“I think this is a fantastic opportunity and something that I’d really like to do,” Jackson said.
In another appointment, the council named Public Works Director Johnny Clay as an alternate representative of the town on the Board of Directors of the Louisiana Municipal Natural Gas Purchasing and Distribution Authority. Lemons is the town’s primary representative.
The council also heard a report by Leann Magee that presented alternative ways for the town and its residents to use 100 percent “clean” energy by 2030 -- a goal established by the Abita Committee for Energy Sustainability and endorsed by a council resolution in March 2017.
A portion of the report focused on suggested energy-efficient guidelines for new construction.
Council members also annexed a residential lot on Clear Creek Road, west of La. 59, at the request of the owners, Tasha and Christopher Arnett.