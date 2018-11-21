25 years
The soon to be built new high school on La. Hwy. 59 south of Mandeville will cost close to $9 million, instead of the originally estimated $5.5 million, and school board officials had to “turn over the cookie jar” for every last crumb of spare change to accept the bid from Carl E. Woodard Construction Company. Richard Tanner said his staff squeezed extra cash from several sources to make up for the difference in what the school was budgeted and what the actual figure came in as. He was criticized for recommending Alternative No. 1 which was a 14 classroom addition. While the extra classrooms won’t be needed the first year the school is opened, it will be needed the year after that, Tanner said.
50 years
The St. Tammany parish school board voted 10 to 3 Wednesday night not to consider a new football stadium for the Slidell area at the time, due to more pressing needs for additional facilities. Only Ward 9 members Robert Abney, W.L. Folse and W.A. Baker voted in favor of a motion that would have allowed the Slidell area to call an election in their district to vote on a tax against property to finance the stadium. Supt. Cyprian Schoen read a letter from Noel. D. Levy, president of the Slidell Senior High School Boosters, stating there had been considerable talk about a new stadium over the past few years, but nothing had been done about it, adding that a new stadium and field is needed. Schoen said such a bond issue within a district would endanger the success of any parishwide bond issue.
75 years
Rationing has not emptied the shelves of St. Tammany parish residents of canned goods, a total of 159,462 cans being used monthly according to the general sales manager of a can company. The gentleman based his figure on the government’s compilation of 23,624 ration book holders in the country and the statement by the U.S. Dept. of Agricultural Economics that the per capita consumption of canned goods so far this year is .225 cans a day. On the basis of the average size prewar can, approximately 383 pounds of pure metallic tin is reclaimable for the war effort from these cans.
100 years
Schonberg’s Pharmacy has a fine line of Covington picture post cards. This assortment has just been received, having been hard to get hold of lately.
125 years
Slidell — The Town Council held a meeting last night and agreed to consult their attorney as to the admission of Mr. E.P. Perrilloux, recently appointed and commissioned a member of that body by Gov. (Murphy J.) Foster. They claim that their charter provides for the election of aldermen, and the governor has no right to make the appointment.