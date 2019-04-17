COMMUNITY EVENTS
THIS WEEK
ROCKIN’ THE RAILS: Thursday, 5 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Music, food and more. The Electrifying Crown Seekers perform. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
QUACK A FALAYA: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Chimes, 19130 Rogers St., Covington. Rubber duck races, presented by the Covington Rotary Club. Free admission; $20 to sponsor a duck. River cleanup at 8 a.m. Eventbrite.com/5th-annual-quack-a-falaya-rubber-duck races.
HATTITUDE GARDEN PARTY: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pinewood Plantation Country Club, 405 Country Club Blvd., Covington. Zeta Phi Beta sorority honors those in Slidell and greater St. Tammany who have made an impact through their services. Proceeds fund the Zeta Zenith awards to local students. $50. estchamber.org.
FAMILY FUN NIGHT: Monday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pet Suites, 975 E. U.S. 190 Service Road, Covington. Pizza, popcorn, a bouncy slide and a showing of the "Secret Life of Pets" to benefit the Northshore Humane Society. Free, but donations accepted. (985) 892-7357 or northshorehumane.org.
LOOKING AHEAD
ROCKIN’ THE RAILS: April 25, 5 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Music, food and more. Boogie Falaya and Four Unplugged perform. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARY: April 26, 6 p.m. 200-500 blocks of Columbia Street, Covington. Classic cars, restaurant specials and a DJ. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
COVINGTON ANTIQUES & UNIQUES: April 27-28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. The two-day spring festival featuring street vendors, antiques, and food and drink specials. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT CRAWFISH COOK-OFF: April 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Hospice Foundation of the South’s 16th annual event featuring 60 teams competing to make the best crawfish dishes, plus music and children's events. $30 advance; $35 at gate. (985) 643-5470.
CRAWFISH COOKING FOR A CAUSE: April 27, 11 a.m. Mandeville Lakefront. All-you-can-eat crawfish benefiting local families afflicted by catastrophic diseases. $25 in advance; $35 at the gate. crawfishcooking.com.
GULF COAST VETERANS ARTS FESTIVAL: April 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The festival’s inaugural event. (985) 781-3600.
ST. TAMMANY COLLECTORS CON: April 27, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clarion Inn, 910 N. U.S. 190, Covington. Big show featuring toys, action figures, records and other collectibles along with live entertainment. $5. sttammanycollectorscom.com.
LIONS PANCAKE BREAKFAST: April 27, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Slidell Lions Club, 356 Cleveland Ave. $6.
ST. JOSEPH ABBEY FUN RUN: April 27, 8 a.m. St. Joseph Abbey, 74375 River Road, St. Benedict. The 15th Street Flying Runners present 1-mile and 5K runs with handmade trophies crafted by the abbey monks as prizes. Entry fees vary. 15thstreetflyers.com.
GIROD STREET STROLL: April 27, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 675 Lafitte St., Mandeville. Food and drink sampling at local shops featuring live music and more. $35. oldmandevillebiz.com.
BAYOU BARKFEST: April 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. All you need for your dog including a pet parade and adoptions. Free. (985) 781-3650 or nortshoreharborcenter.com.
OLDE TOWNE CRAWL PARTY: May 3, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 2200 block of Carey Street, Slidell. Crafts, children's activities, pet adoptions and more. Free. (985) 285-5163 or facebook.com/greenoaksapothecary
HOPEWELL GARDEN TOUR: May 4, 9 a.m. to noon. St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict. Keep Covington Beautiful presents a self-guided tour of an English-style garden benefiting the Blue Creek Swamp restoration project. $15. (985) 867-3652.
RED, WHITE & BLUE MASQUERADE: May 10, 7 p.m. The Harbor Center, 110 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Bring It Home Northshore’s sixth annual fundraiser to benefit children of deployed and deceased military members, featuring an open bar, live entertainment and more. $75, $65 for military. bringithomens.org.
NORTHSHORE PICNIC WITH A PURPOSE: May 12, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fontainebleau State Park, U.S. 190, Mandeville. The Safe Haven Foundation presents this event to promote Family Promise Day. Prepared seafood with nonseafood options will be served, and entertainment will be provided by Four Unplugged. $25, $15 for 18-under. (985) 630-2014.
OLD MANDEVILLE HISTORIC ASSOCIATION MOTHER’S DAY TOUR: May 13, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Starts at Jean Baptiste Lang House, 605 Carroll St. The 10th annual event features self-guided tours of some of Mandeville’s historic homes. Proceeds go the association’s restoration projects. $20. (985) 626-4975 or oldmandevillehistoricassociation.org.
NAMI WALKS: May 18, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mandeville Lakefront, 140 Jackson Ave. The National Alliance on Mental Illness presents its third family fun walk, either 1-mile or a 5K, plus plenty of entertainment. Free, but donations accepted. (985) 625-6538 or namisttammany.org.
LOUISIANA VETERANS FESTIVAL: May 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. East St. Tammany Habitat for Humanity’s annual salute to veterans with music by the Victory Belles, Zebra, 90 Degrees West, the Eli Seals Band and the Top Cats, plus children's activities, crafts food and drink. $15; veterans and children 12 under, free. (985) 639-0631 or laveteransfestival.com.
MUSIC
THIS WEEK
BIRCH PEREIRA & THE GIN JOINTS: Thursday, 7 p.m. Lobby Lounge at the Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. $16-$100. (985) 781-3650 or harborcenter.org.
SUNSET AT THE LANDING: Friday, 6 p.m. Foot of Columbia Street, Covington. Artists TBA. sunsetatthelanding.org.
BIG AL & THE HEAVYWEIGHTS: Friday, 9 p.m. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. No cover. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
THE NEW ORLEANS COTTONMOUTH KINGS: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Dew Drop Jazz Hall and Social Club, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. $10. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
SHEAUXDOWN: Saturday, 7 p.m. Land-0-Pines Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. $10 adults, $8 children. (985) 892-6023 or lopcg.com.
AMANDA SHAW AND THE CUTE GUYS: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. The Jazz ’N the Vines concert series continues. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
ABITA OPRY: Saturday, 7 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. The Three Rivers Cooperative, David Bivens, The Wasted Lives, and Dr. Bird and the Beak Division perform. $20. (985) 892-0711 or abitaopry.com.
JOHN AUTIN & KASS: Tuesday, 6 p.m. Barrel Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 272-8485 or barrelwinebar.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
BABY & THE BRASSHEARTS: April 26, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
THE SONGS OF BURT BACHARACH: April 26, 8 p.m. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Local artists join to present a tribute to one of the world’s best-loved songwriters. $25-$35. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
GAL HOLIDAY AND THE HONKY TONK REVUE: May 3, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. Jazz ’N the Vines concert series continues. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
B STREET BENNIE: May 3, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
SOME ENCHANTED EVENING: May 6, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. The Louisiana Philharmonic’s annual twilight concert in Slidell featuring familiar favorites. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
LOST BAYOU RAMBLERS: May 12, 6:30 p.m. Dew Drop Jazz Hall and Social Club, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. $10. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
SWING IN THE PINES: May 12, 6:30 p.m. Bogue Falaya Park, 213 Park Drive, Covington. The Louisiana Philharmonic’s annual outdoor spring concert in downtown Covington featuring familiar favorites. Rain date is May 13. Free. (504) 523-6350 or lpomusic.com.
MICHOT’S MEDLEY MAKERS: May 18, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. Jazz ’N the Vines concert series continues. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
ABITA OPRY: May 18, 7 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. The Last Chance Bluegrass Bands, Spider Murphy & Fatback Vipers, O.K. Crawdaddy and Sherman Bernard close out the spring season. $20. (985) 892-0711 or abitaopry.com.
BEN REDWINE TRIO: May 19, 5 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St. Covington. Final third Sunday concert of the season. Free. (985) 892-3177.
THEATER
NOW ONSTAGE
MAMMA MIA!: Friday, 8 p.m. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The hit musical featuring the songs of ABBA. Tickets start at $27. (985) 649-3727.
LOOKING AHEAD
SISTER ACT: April 26-May 12. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. The stage version of the 1992 hit movie featuring a disco diva on the run disguised as a nun. $28. adults, $17.50 students. (985) 641-0324 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
THE GREAT BIG DOORSTEP: April 27-May 12. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. 30byNinety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The Depression-era comedy about a Cajun family’s dream of moving to a stately plantation. $21 adults, $19 seniors/military, $16 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byNinety.com.
BEYOND THERAPY: May 3-19, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playmakers Community Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. A Manhattan couple is brought together by their psychologist. $20 adults; $10 students. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
JOSHUA KANE: May 16, 7 p.m. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington. Discover your inner superhero in the mind-reading show that is part of the OnStage at the Fuhrmann series. $20-$25 at door. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
AUDITIONS
"STEEL MAGNOLIAS": May 26, 6:30 p.m. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The lives of women in a fictitious Louisiana town return to the north shore. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
ART
NOW SHOWING
"LA FEMME": Weekdays through April 26. The Atrium Gallery at Christwood, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. Displaying the works of 40 female artists from St. Tammany Parish. Free. christwoodrc.com.
FROM THE VAULTS OF THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART: "Noel Rockmore: Portraits & Passions." Through May 24. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St., Wednesdays to Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
"PUSHING BOUNDARIES": Tuesdays to Saturdays through May 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Tammany Art Association Art House, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. An exhibition featuring the works of north shore artists Babette Beaullieu, Maggie McConnell and Luba Zygarewicz. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
LOOKING AHEAD
EN PLEIN AIR EXHIBITION: Opening reception, April 26, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; show and sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27-28. Abita Springs Trailhead Museum, 22044 Main St. The annual exhibition featuring more than 20 local landscape artists. Proceeds benefit the Trailhead Museum. Free. (985) 892-0711 or trailheadmuseum.org.
ARTS & EATS ART WALK: April 27, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Terra Bella Village, 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington. Arts, food and music. Free. (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
COVINGTON ART MARKET: May 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Free. (985) 8902-8650 or sttammanyartassociaation.org. (985) 892-8650.
DANCE
THIS WEEK
OZONE SQUARES: Monday, 7:30 p.m. Greater Covington Center, Chris Burnum is the caller. 317 N. Jefferson St. ozonesquares.com.
FILM
NORTHSHORE FILM GATHERING MEET & GREET: May 14, 7 p.m. Mandeville Social, 800 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville. Free.
BOOKS
LOOKING AHEAD
BREN DANIELS: Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. The author discusses and signs her books, "What Jesus Says About It" and "A Little Girl Named Destiny Who Loves to Pray." Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
KID STUFF
STORYTIME: Saturdays, 11 a.m. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Saturday, "Fresh Princess"; April 27, "What Do You Do." Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
JUNIOR RANGERS DAY CAMP: April 22-26. Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Campers will explore nature while enjoying a variety of outdoor activities such as canoeing, fishing, wildlife observation, hiking and more. $65. (985) 882-2025.
JUMP INTO SUMMER: May 18, 10 a.m. to noon. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Activities and entertainment to begin the summer, presented by the city of Covington. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
BOGUE CHITTO YOUTH FISHING RODEO: June 9. Pearl River Turnaround, Exit 11, I-59. Children ages 4-12 can enjoy a morning of fishing with a chance to win prizes, with proceeds going to the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges. Kids will get a T-shirt, rod and reel, bait and lunch. $20. Registration is now open. (985) 882-2025 or fws.gov/southeastlouisiana/
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: U.S. 190 near Fontainebleau State Park. Upcoming events: Wednesday, April 24, 1 p.m. — Nature Walk and Titivation; April 26, noon — Story walk; April 28, 8 a.m. — Dog wag and walk; April 30, 6 p.m. — Bicycling the trails; May 3, noon — All About Nature Book Club; May 11, 10 a.m. — Open air studio in the woods. (985) 626-7238 or northlakenature.org.