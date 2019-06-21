Starting July 1, garbage collection in Slidell by Coastal Environmental Services will occur one day a week with recycling pickup on Wednesdays.
The rate for garbage collection will decrease by $1.19 each month.
The city also urges residents to research the accepted types of recyclables because if nonrecyclable items are placed in recycling bins, the entire bin is treated as garbage, according to the city.
Garbage collection days are as follows:
Monday-
- Maplewood Park
- Kensington Estates
- Forest Manor
- Country Manor
- Tanglewood
- Suncrest
- Charleston Square
- Audubon Estates (some parts on Thursday)
- Forest Glen (some parts on Thursday)
- Bon Village (some parts on Thursday)
Tuesday-
- Yester Oaks
- Dellwood
- Salmen Additions
- Robert Additions
- Lincoln Park
- Pine Crest
- Abney Estates
- Magnolia Heights
- Westchester
- Spartan Trace
- Eagle Point
- Windsor Place
- Park Place
Thursday
- Breckenridge
- Sterling Oaks
- Pearl Acres
- Heritage Estates
- Castle Manor
- Fountain Estates
- Wimbledon Estates
- Belvedere Estates
- Cornerstone
- Audubon Estates (some parts on Monday)
- Forest Glen (some parts on Monday)
- Bon Village (some parts on Monday)
Friday
- Lakewood
- Hermadel Estates
- Forest Pines
- Carolyn Park
- Slidell Heights
- Palm Lake
- Bayou Bonfuca
- Chamale' Cove
- Brugier
- Brentwood Estates