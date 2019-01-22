Jan. 7
Terrance Leblanc: 19, 1534 Richmond Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Dustin Craddock: 37, 37508 Howard Oberry Road, Pearl River, two counts of contempt of court.
Shandolyn Johnson: 48, 43199 Baker Lane, Hammond, theft of goods $500 to $1,500.
Carlos Mendoza: 47, 1100 Rapatel St., Mandeville, domestic abuse battery second offense.
Joseph Austin: 29, 25581 Pardue Road, Springfield, housed for court.
Adam Jackson: 30, 20162 Parkwood Drive, Covington, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I drug.
Dustin Folse: 34, 71971 Burns Cemetery Road, Folsom, misdemeanor sexual battery.
Ricardo Cruz: 39, 15015 North Yates Road, Franklinton, DWI first offense, two counts of vehicular negligent injuring, careless operation, driving under suspension.
Daniel Groglio: 28, 62042 HWY 1091, Pearl River, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Dustyn Guagliardo: 28, 28288 Bedico Creek Lane, Ponchatoula, fugitive.
Arlandus Owens: 31, 31471 Lois Moses Road, Angie, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I; heroin or mixture of substance, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug; methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II drug, resisting an officer, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug.
Milton Wilson: 61, 27268 La. 21, Angie, housed for court.
Timothy Schwankhart: 37, 3524 Miss. 43, Picayune, Mississippi, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, distribution of Schedule I drug, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Alvin Cotton: 51, 204 Mitchell Drive, Hammond, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, distribution of Schedule I drug.
Kenneth Watson: 27, 70463 Oak Hill Road, Kentwood, simple burglary.
Brent Thompson: 65, 440 Binder Lane, Amite, operating a vehicle while intoxicated fourth offense.
Anthony Green: 35, 935 Avenue H, Bogalusa, theft (felony), simple burglary, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Glen Lewis: 43, 5214 Constance Street, New Orleans, monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud.
Dang Nguyen: 49, 659 Hailey Ave., Slidell, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsmen off bond.
Kenneth Farve: 21, 58275 Harbor Road, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Hunter Tippen: 24, 7809 Cypress St., West Monroe, probation violation.
Alexander Reyes: 32, 156 Mars Road, Slidell, attempted.
Jacob Brown: 17, 21066 Fairhaven Road, Covington, manufacture/distribution of Schedule IV drug.
Patrick Federico: 24, 297 N. Military Road, Slidell, contempt of court.
Gerdis Seals: 23, 1223 Mckinley, Waveland, Mississippi, contempt of court.
Charles Young: 50, 6049 Necaise Anner Road, Perkinston, Mississippi, two counts of theft of motor vehicle.
Andre Shelly: 55, 1020 Carlin Lane, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Curry Cooper: 32, 2884 La. 29, Cottonport, fugitive.
Jan. 8
Quidar Baham-Camble: 21, 83123 Hay Hollow Road, Folsom, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Robyn Montz: 31, 66235 Hickory Drive, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Zachary Taylor: 29, 3102 La. 1, Raceland, contempt of court.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Camey Morgan: 21, 122 Melody Lane, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Khalilah Sanders: 39, 26068 East Birch St., Lacombe, drug court sanction, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Anthony Boxwell: 30, 22994 La. 40, Bush, drug court sanction.
Mikeisha Young: 30, 61099 Lohman Road, Lacombe, drug court sanction.
Lauren Elliott: 30, 81090 Daisy Drive, Bush, drug court sanction.
Reginald Griffin: 19, 1306 McMoore Road, Hammond, housed for court.
Jude Schuler: 30, 38150 Oak St., Slidell, parole violation, simple burglary, theft under $1,000.
Melanie Morehouse: 27, 216 Palm Springs Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Norman Shephard: 36, 220 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell, proper equipment required on vehicles, driving left of center, expired driver’s license, possession of Schedule III drug.
Vanessa Tabora: 34, 633 Lancer Lane, Kenner, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rhonda Taylor: 51, 11272 St. John Church Road, Folsom, injuring public records, passing at an intersection, bank fraud.
Shieasha Smith: 27, 4131 Cadillac St., New Orleans, theft (felony).
Latoya Ford: 39, 748 Columbia, Covington, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice.
Aaron Norwood: 29, 104 Vista St., Madisonville, resisting an officer, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, two counts of simple burglary.
Tyler Callahan: 26, 705 Morgan St., Madisonville, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, contempt of court.
Jerrica James: 33, 73175 Rose St., Covington, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Darrius Mitchell: 21, 2824 Destrehan Ave., Harvey, four counts of simple burglary, resisting an officer.
Derrick Bailey: 18, 2234 Woodmere Blvd., Harvey, four counts of simple burglary, resisting an officer.
Mason Daigrepont: 26, 60269 Velma Road, Lacombe, theft (misdemeanor).
Willie Ford: 31, 70421 Mill Road, Covington, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of a firearm by felon, obstruction of justice.
Ryan Brisbi: 31, 175 Warrior Road, Covington, fugitive.
Rebekah Carty: 34, 13452 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, Mississippi, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Alfredo Rodriguez: 40, 2111 Pannell, Houston, Texas, fugitive.
Jan. 9
Brian Laurent: 59, 2014 10th St., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Brittany Trumnaturi: 22, 1408 Linda Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Daniel Neie: 38, 302 Lionel Court, Abita Springs, failure to pay child support obligation, contempt of court.
Brandon Primus: 26, 3775 Fernwood Road, Biloxi, Mississippi, contempt of court.
Glen Wild: 54, 76241 Beverly Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, careless operation, resisting an officer.
Tevin James: 18, 23730 Levy St., Plaquemine, fugitive.
Zachary Carrol: 19, 106 Oak Terrace, Lafayette, housed for court.
Olivia Ruby: 26, 109 Richland Drive, Mandeville, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Alexander Powe: 28, 117 Wilson Drive, Petal, Mississippi, aggravated battery, simple battery.
Tryomesia Cloud: 20, 6226 Villa Ashley Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of contempt of court.
Kiana Lewis: 22, 25546 West Sycamore St., Lacombe, failure to honor written promise to appear, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
Brandy Kelley: 33, 106 Larove Bairritz, Duson, contempt of court.
Dylan Sellier: 24, 607 Hedgewood Drive, Franklin, Kentucky, fugitive.
Jayden Newton: 17, 2855 Palm Drive, Slidell, two counts of distribution of Schedule I drug, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug; hallucinogen, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence.
Shay Weed: 18, 107 Concord Loop, Pearl River, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, resisting an officer, contempt of court.
Andrew Guillet: 27, 101 Belmont Park Drive, Bush, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, theft under $1,000, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Kiana Laurent: 18, Honeygrove Road, Franklinton, simple burglary, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Solomon Jones: 17, 25445 Batiste St., Lacombe, simple burglary, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Jan. 10
Daniel Ross Jr.: 34, 1705 Admiral Nelson, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Troy Tardiff: 48, 1525 Neal Lane, Slidell, drug court.
Michaela Lewis: 22, 604 Pony Run, Pearl River, drug court sanction.
Megan Schneider: 24, 70467 J Street, Covington, drug court sanction.
Lori Edwards: 42, 907 West 22nd Ave., Covington, drug court sanction.
Ralph Casnave: 56, 1021 West 32nd, Covington, two counts of probation violation.
Coy Kendall: 25, 84114 Neal Cemetery Road, Folsom, probation violation.
Christopher Melendez: 23, 19130 West Front St., Covington, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule I drug.
Samuel Etheridge: 20, 82363 Owen Sharp Road, Bush, disturbing the peace by appearing an intoxicated condition.
Bertha Halsell: 70, 136 Margaret St., Picayune, Miss., DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Christopher Beliew: 19, 59605 Bayou Road, Plaquemine, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $25,000, aggravated flight from officer, fugitive.
Melvin Stacks: 54, 812 5th St., Picayune, Mississippi, DWI second offense, ignore traffic signal, open container in motor vehicle, resisting an officer, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Dillon Barone: 23, 4613 Dart St., New Orleans, fugitive.
Marcus Legarde: 34, 43508 Robinson Road, Hammond, fugitive.
James Morehead: 33, 136 Crapemyrtle Circle, Covington, improper turn driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive, contempt of court.
Adrian Daniel: 25, 1655 West Ajoway, Tucson, Arizona, housed for marshal.
Jamerson Walker: 21, 62259 North 9th St., Slidell, ignore traffic signal, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
Glynn Acy: 52, 69323 LA Industrial Pitt Road, Pearl River, parole violation.
Barry Johnson: 23, 1313 Sunset, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug, obstruction of justice, license plate must be illuminated, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cory Mitchell: 30, 70474 A Street, Covington, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brittany Crowe: 31, 41445 I-55 Service Road, Hammond, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darryl Strickland: 57, 60206 Bryan Road, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear, two counts of theft of motor vehicle $1,000 to less than $5,000.
Kevin Nquyen: 40, 20430 Horseshoe Canyon Drive, Cypress, Texas, bank fraud.
Marcus Jefferson: 22, 31332 Harvey Jefferson Road, Angie, bank fraud.
Joyce Borer: 34, 1293 North River Road, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Lawrence Allen: 40, 335 5th St., Slidell, contempt of court, resisting an officer.
Dennis Freeman: 52, 36122 Curtis Singletary Road, Pearl River, two counts of contempt of court.
Every Eason: 28, 112 Hollow Rock Court, Slidell, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed, no inspection sticker, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in presence of person under seventeen years of age, two counts of distribution of Schedule II drug; methamphetamine.
Richard McCann: 27, 679 Highlands Drive, Slidell, contempt of court, illegal possession of stolen things.
Jan. 11
Byron Sylve: 49, 27076 Sycamore Drive, Lacombe, two counts of contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Robert Walker: 24, 101 St. Ann Drive, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Amber Marohl: 29, 501 Buckthorne Place, Covington, drug court sanction, contempt of court.
Drew Davis: 32, 360 Ridgewood Loop, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Raymond Magee: 39, 313 South Jefferson St., Covington, drug court sanction.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Reaford McKee: 62, 40293 CC Road, Ponchatoula, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Raven Walker: 32, 7619 Scottwood, New Orleans, two counts of fugitive.
Benjamin Gurley: 19, 701 Heavens Drive, Mandeville fugitive, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Tashonda Nelson: 28, 3613 Tournefort St., Chalmette, simple criminal damage to property, simple battery, disturbing the peace.
John Adams: 53, 263 Tupelo Trace, Mandeville, home improvement fraud, contractor’s misapplication pf payments, issuing worthless checks.
Marcel Thompson: 43, 60385 Brian Road, Slidell, housed for court.
Bridget Lambert: 21, 45406 George Road, Kentwood, housed for marshal.
Raylaine Knope: 42, P.O. Box 67, Point Ale Head, housed for marshal.
Destin Miller: 26, 1758 Sullivan Road, Slidell, housed for court.
Doug Elsensohn: 49, 1056 Sullivan Place, Pearl River, domestic abuse battery.
John Fedoroff: 37, 2348 Maryland Ave., Slidell, parole violation, misdemeanor sexual battery, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Hannah Pilcher: 32, 126 Drum St., Covington, probation violation.
Ahmad Madison: 17, 40195 Howard St., Slidell, simple criminal damage to property.
Brandon Knobloch: 24, 1408 North Upland Ave., Metairie, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Gary McClain: 36, 76029 Bob Levy Road, Talisheek, contempt of court.
Rachelle Littell: 48, 924 Ashland Place, Gretna, aggravated flight (felony), resisting an officer, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving under suspension.
Michael Triche: 57, 73601 Chapman Drive, Abita Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Sherrie Laurent: 34, 26187 La. 430, Franklinton, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug.
Eric Nath: 31, 201 West 32nd St., Covington, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer.
Devin Smith: 29, 70229 Tee Bourg Lane, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery.
Melissa Landry: 30, 740 Brewster Road, Madisonville, contempt of court.
Jonathan Dardar: 37, 2113 Foster St., Chalmette, fugitive.
Melvin Cloud: 17, Richer Drive, New Orleans, simple battery of the infirm.
Harrison Bruno: 20, 70369 11th St., Covington, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled substances within 2000 feet of a school, contributing to the delinquency, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
Gregory Ward: 33, 35020 Mockingbird Loop, Pearl River, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 12
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Jonathan Ezell: 45, 244 Cottage Green Lane, Covington, drug court sanction.
Dayne Poirrier: 27, 5854 Hunters Wood Drive, Wilmer, DWI second offense, improper lane use, open container in motor vehicle.
Gregory Ward: 33, 35020 Mockingbird Loop, Pearl River, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harvie Bennett: 39, 4124 Najolia St., Meraux, proper equipment required on vehicles, driver must be licensed, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule I drug, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Dustin Carver: 18, 305 Raleigh Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug.
Hosea Smith: 55, 440 North Masonier Ave., Millen, parole violation.
Jan. 13
Tara Lancaster: 33, 113 Frances St., Slidell, three counts of simple burglary, four counts of theft (misdemeanor), five counts of criminal trespass, simple criminal damage to property.
Eugenio Avila: 49, 103 North Blvd., Slidell, probation violation.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Jorge Diaz: 36, 2209 Edenborn, Metairie, DWI first offense, improper lane use, driving under suspension, expired vehicle inspection sticker, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, open container in motor vehicle, no proof of insurance, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Michelle Forunet: 49, 217 Calumet Drive, Madisonville, DWI first offense, careless operation, proper equipment required on vehicles, no driver’s license on person.
Brandon Delaune: 38, 19332 Wymer Road, Covington, bank fraud.
Matthew Kerby: 30, 71182 Ketch Place, Abita Springs, DWI first offense, license plate must be illuminated.
Richard Leveille: 26, 504 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Kenneth Shook: 40, 1834 Soell Drive, Abita Springs, two counts of contempt of court, three counts of surrender of defendant/bondsmen off bond, fugitive.
Scott Delatte: 29, 19434 Kelly Drive, Ponchatoula, driving while under suspension for certain prior offense.
James Snowden: 37, 12450 La. 1078, Folsom, criminal trespass, possession of Schedule II drug.
Jordan Cole: 32, 1112 Safflower Court, Madisonville, three counts of sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug.
Michael Martens: 37, 19441 Willie Hunt Road, Covington, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Charles Majors: 22, 75128 Demus Jenkins Road, Covington, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Ronald Baxter: 55, 9403 Dochfour Lane, Tomball, Texas, probation violation.