There were two requests on the St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission’s April 2 agenda to rezone residential property for industrial use. One was unanimously denied; the other was unanimously approved.
In the denial, Wendy Jarred asked that five acres she owns on the northwest corner of La. 41 and Grantham Road in Bush be rezoned from A-2 Suburban District to I-1 Industrial District so her husband could relocate his towing business there.
Jarred made a lengthy presentation on her business experience in the parish and the evolution of her husband’s towing business. She promised that the property would be well maintained and that a treed buffer would be left between the business and adjoining residential properties.
However, a large group of nearby residents turned out to protest the rezoning, arguing that any sort of commercial use was entirely inappropriate for an area has always been a solidly residential bucolic setting.
When commissioners considered the matter, Todd Richard echoed the opponents’ position and immediately moved to deny the request. Martha Cazaubon seconded the motion, and the request was denied on a unanimous vote.
Another request had a better outcome.
Paul Mayronne, representing Deltus Mitchell, asked the commission to rezone 1.65 acres on the west side of U.S. 11 between A Avenue and Amos Street north of Slidell from A-4 Single Family Residential District to I-1 so the zoning would reflect the historical use of the property.
Mayronne said that Mitchell, who owns a carnival business, had stored carnival rides on the property for decades, a legal nonconforming use of the land that predated its reclassification to A-4 during the comprehensive rezoning of the parish that was completed in 2009.
Mayronne said he had been working with Mitchell and District 14 Councilman T. J. Smith to develop a set of deed restrictions that would allow the property to be rezoned to I-1 while restricting its use to the storage of Mitchell’s inventory and prohibiting other uses that I-1 would normally allow.
The request was supported by Commissioner Ronald Randolph, who said that fencing and other improvements Mitchell had agreed to make would help better an area that was sorely in need of attention.
Randolph moved to approve the request, Barry Bagert seconded the motion, and it was approved unanimously.
At the beginning of the meeting, chairman Jimmie Davis welcomed Carolyn Parker as a new member of the commission. Parker, a Talisheek resident, has lived in the parish since 1976 and retired from the parish purchasing department 10 years ago.