Influential south Louisiana artist James Burke has a new exhibit at the St. Tammany Art Association in downtown Covington, and it kicked off recently with an opening reception.
“Sequential Realities” is landscape imagery taken from Burke's adventures at Big Bend National Park and the lakes of his native Minnesota. The paintings and engravings will be at the STAA Art House, 320 N. Columbia St., through Jan. 26.
Burke’s artwork utilizes traditional and historic printmaking techniques. He has received numerous awards, grants and commendations for his printmaking, has an extensive exhibition record and maintains a studio for both intaglio printing and painting at his Baton Rouge home.
“It’s a visual event,” Burke said of the show. “They’re (the works are) all sensual.”
“I never call myself an artist," he added. "People ask me what I do. I’m a painter and a printmaker. ... I’m very honored when someone calls me an artist.”
For more information about the exhibition, go to https://www.sttammany.art/current-exhibition.
Vets, families and friends gather for game
Friendly banter, food and fun were among the festivities at the Robert H. Burns American Legion Post 16 in Covington recently when members, families and friends gathered to watch the Army-Navy football game.
Post Auxiliary members helped organize the party, and area veterans were invited as special guests. “We have a lot of Army-Navy veterans here,” said post Cmdr. Gary Songy.
Guests were invited to join the American Legion, the Sons of the American Legion and the Auxiliary. Between plays in the game, they browsed the silent auction, which included a variety of patriotic and holiday items, and tried their chances at the 50/50 raffle and football pool. A sports memorabilia sale also was held.
Money raised will help fund the post’s philanthropic programs, Songy said. Some may be used for scholarships.
Guests viewed the post’s Veterans Memorial Wall and the new Military Museum, which displays historical photos, newspaper articles and other war memorabilia. Songy said donations from the community are welcome. Call (985) 892-0677.