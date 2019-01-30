NOTARY COURSE: Northshore Technical Community College will offer a preparatory course for the state notary exam Mondays at 6 p.m., Feb. 4 through June 10, at 65556 Centerpoint Blvd., Lacombe. The course offers hands-on activities such as drafting documents, researching issues and scenario writing as well as practice quizzes. The Notary Exam Pre-Assessment is recommended before taking this class and is mandatory before taking the exam through the Secretary of State's Office. For information about the pre-assessment, the exam and related requirements can be found on the secretary of state website at sos.la.gov/.
DEAN'S LIST: Anne Noel and Ealon Boudreaux, of Mandeville, and Claire Levine, of Madisonville, have been named to the Emerson College's dean's list for the fall 2018 semester. The requirements for the Boston College's list are to maintain a 3.7 or higher grade-point average.
LEADERSHIP HONORS: Richard Davis Jr., of Slidell, was recently selected to participate in the Southwestern Black Student Leadership Conference's Advance Leadership Institute. Davis is the president of Southeastern Louisiana University's Student Government Association.
HONOR LISTS: The University of Southern Mississippi has released its president’s and dean’s lists for the 2018 fall semester. The president’s list includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade-point average, while dean’s list scholars are those with at least a 3.5 GPA. Students recognized from the local area include the following:
- ABITA SPRINGS — President’s list: Ruth Frances Cole, Haley Elizabeth Fremin, Mackenzie A. Jacobsen, Audra Kackley, Isabelle Townsend
Dean’s list: Cassidy Hope Cunningham, Natalie Leah Hosch, Jenna Marie Mahne, Samantha Ann Troncoso
- BUSH — President’s list: Whitney Elisabeth McHugh, John Michael Travers
Dean’s List: Olivia C. Roper
- COVINGTON — President’s list: Cailyn Grace Bobo, Savannah Antonina Frieman, Marissa Lynn Gandolfo-Muller, Molly Rose Pausina, MaryClaire Barker Rodrigue
Dean’s list: Holly Renee Aertker, Dylan Thomas Agoff, Sydney N. Allain, Peyton Joseph Balisteri, Shelby E. Caffarel, Abbygail Elizabeth Campbell, Sarah Clare Drivon, Kaitlin Fayard, Alexis Anastasia Folse, Allie Elizabeth Gibbens, Kathryn M. Jenkins, Madalyn Elizabeth Mares, Eli C McGraw, Cali Alexis Navarro, Miles Avery Roppolo, Mary Claire Schoen, Sarah Elizabeth Seal, Amanda M Sicard, Madelin Bishop Thigpen, Emma Ann Tolliver
- FOLSOM — President’s List: Ashley Melina Bruhl
- LACOMBE — President’s List: Emma Calais Villemarette
Dean’s list: Madison Rain Allen, Baylee Ann Bourque, Katie Jo Lazo, Katelynn Danielle Nick
- MADISONVILLE — President’s list: Sadie Carr, Guy Anthony Falgoust, Konstance Eleanor Garraway, Sydney Garraway.
Dean’s list: Abby E. Covington, Brant Anthony Jambon.
- MANDEVILLE — President’s List: Eleanor Anne Casey, Emma Grace Cox, Jarod Matthew Cyprus, Sarah Elizabeth Gardner, Shaye Kaber Hyer, Jordan Renae Hymel, Elissa C. Lombardo, Kathryn Elizabth Marchand, Madelyn Jane Morel, Madison Taylor Neill, Daniel Anthony Provenzano
Dean’s list: Matthew Ryan Boese, Peyton Joshua Burkenstock, Isabel Maria Cano, Matthew Anthony DaBella, Malia Brooke Davidson, Claire Elizabeth Davis, Seth M. Easterling, Amanda Foto, Michael Paul Harrison, Cara Christine Jourdan, James Robert Lipscomb, Florence Anne Maillot, Kaitlin R. Moore, Patrick Judson Napier, Laura Elizabeth Nunez, Kathryn Rose Quarterman, Mary Campbell Roth
- PEARL RIVER — President’s list: Claire Elise Brenia, Katelyn Ellen Ragsdale
Dean’s list: Dakota Michelle Beals, Gabriel D. Danton, Andrew Carter Floyd, Bethany Paige Moyle
- SLIDELL — President’s list: Kaitlyn Marie Birkhoff, Marisa Carrie Brown, Sabrina Marie Darby, Abby Estopinal, Holly Ann Estopinal, Madelyn Ginesi, Timothy Joseph Guillot, Jessica Elaine Holmes, Jon Francis Leonard, Chase Anthony Mascaro, Courtney Anne Pierre, Arrianna Pool, Gabriella Maria Reyes, Hannah Madeline Robert, Ashley Jean Rodriguez, Jamie Elizabeth Schmidt, Emma Stanley
Dean’s list: Nicholas J. Breland, Benjamin Boyt Clymer, Morgan Lee Coon, Garrett M. Crawford, Jordan Joseph Esperance, Henry Joseph Flettrich, Hailey Joy Glasgow, Morgan Elizabeth Green, Annie C. Hendricks, Kellie Suzanne Jackson, Stashia Derricka Jackson, Nykima K. Jones, Emily L. King, Heidi M. Kirsch, Brandon Joseph Morel, Allison Brooke Morici, Hannah Elise Mulligan, Kirsten Leigh Nicolosi, Emily Rasch, Alexandra Nicole Reeves, Gavin Michael Smith, Christina Marie Stevens, Sarah Grace Surla, Rebecca Elizabeth Tillman, Vivian Andrea Velazquez, Victoria Lynn Williams
SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE: Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe is offering a full-tuition scholarship to a 2019 graduating high school senior or graduating WorkReady U – Adult Education student from St. Tammany, Washington, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes enrolling full-time in the Maritime Technology program during the 2019-20 academic year. The scholarship is for two consecutive semesters, for a maximum total scholarship award of $5,000 (fall and spring semesters only). For information and application, see northshorecollege.edu/financial-aid/scholarships.