Criminal prosecutor Jay Adair announced recently he is running for Judge in Division F of the 22nd Judicial District Court.
Adair has been a criminal prosecutor for 18 years. He said that experience has provided him the wisdom a judge needs.
“I have had the distinct honor of being trusted to represent the public in the courtroom as a criminal prosecutor (for 18 years,)" Adair said. "In my service, I have held the hands of victims and their families, while fighting tirelessly to protect our communities and our children from harm. To this end, I have successfully prosecuted child sex offenders, kidnappers, armed robbers, human traffickers, and murderers. Trusted to provide justice for child victims of violent crimes, I have fought for these precious survivors and have stood firm against the most horrific offenses perpetuated upon the most vulnerable in our community.
"During this time, I have learned to discern between a truly bad individual and someone who has made bad choices. As such, I have prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law those who deserve it, while working to create rehabilitation opportunities for those who need it."
Adair graduated from Louisiana State University School of Law, served as a law clerk for Judge Guy Holdridge and was trusted to provide legal research and assistance to the court on complex criminal and civil issues, before becoming a criminal prosecutor.
He served eight years as a special prosecutor in the Family Violence Unit of the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office, where he prosecuted jury verdicts against perpetrators of violent crimes against women. Since 2009, Adair has served the people of St. Tammany and Washington Parishes as a felony prosecutor and special prosecutor of crimes against children. While working to take violent criminals off the streets, Adair said he advocated for swifter access to justice by improving the criminal caseload in our courts.
Adair has been a featured speaker on the issues of child abuse, child sexual abuse and trafficking. He has Louisiana State Bar Association, 22nd JDC Bar Association, and Washington Parish Sheriff’s Department.
Adair was named the St. Tammany Parish Victim Advocates Award recipient in 2016 and is a member of the Leadership St. Tammany Class of 2019. He's also a member of the National District Attorney Association, the Louisiana District Attorney Association, the Louisiana State Bar Association, the Washington Parish Bar Association and the 22nd Judicial District Court Bar Association.
He has also served on the Board of Hope House Children’s Advocacy Center in Covington and has volunteered at the Northlake Crisis Pregnancy Center, Safe Harbor, Bridge House, and Project LEAD.
Adair and his wife Rachel Quartano Adair live in Mandeville with their three children.
Current Division F Judge Martin Coady cannot seek reelection. Former 22nd JDC Assistant District Attorney Julie Miramon Knight also is an announced candidate in the race to succeed Coady.