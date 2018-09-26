More than 50 preschoolers recently attended the premiere of an animated film on local history at the Covington Trailhead Museum and Visitor’s Center.
The 10-minute film, “OxLot’s Whimsical History of Covington’s Storied Past,” held the children’s attention, and their questions revealed they understood many of the historical references.
Created in partnership with the Covington Heritage Foundation, the city hopes the film will attract more schools and groups to bring children to the museum.
“It’s an add-on for kids,” said Amy Tucker, Covington's facilities director. Added to the historical exhibits and documentary there, it makes the museum a place for all ages to learn.
After the screening, the young viewers were asked if they learned anything. One student said she didn’t know there had been fires that almost destroyed Covington. Another didn’t know a train had once run through the city.
“It’s a toon-a-mentary,” said the film’s creator, Wallace “Wally” Faucheux. “The goal is to entertain, because if you make it entertaining, they’re going to remember history.”
To do that, he created a cast of characters imbued with personality and fun to help children learn about history and place. The museum is located at the Covington Trailhead, built where the train depot was once located. So Faucheux made the main character, OxLot, a train conductor.
OxLot narrates the travels through time on a train named Switcher. Their sidekick is Earle, modeled on the cans used to oil the train’s gears. The name OxLot refers to how the town was originally laid out in squares, with a lot to park oxen and farm animals and trade goods in the center.
One scene shows the oxen playing games while waiting for their owners to finish conducting business. Other scenes depict the time when Covington was part of the Florida Parishes and the city's contribution to modern-day culture.
One of Faucheux's favorite scenes is the men of Covington carrying tools and crossing a log over a river.
“Every man had to pitch in 12 hours a year to help rebuild roads and bridges,” he said.
Faucheux tackles these big subjects with colorful animation. He created storyboards and all the drawings for the original animation.
The film consists of 17 scenes and 56 backgrounds, with as many as 10 backgrounds per scene, and 300 drawings, he said.
“Each has a different color palette to reflect the mood and content of the scene. It changes so you know you are moving from scene to scene.”
Deep greens and blacks are used to depict where the Choctaw Indians lived in the area where the three rivers meet. Reds and yellows in the scenes depict the two fires that devastated Covington.
Faucheux, a Covington-based commercial artist, got his start in computer animation as a news graphic artist for WWL-TV. He also has a background in creating safety training images, where he learned to take “something really complex and make it something someone is able to watch.”
His brother-in-law, Guy Faucheux, co-wrote the script and conducted the historical research. Martin Hearne, professor of music at Cornell College in Iowa, composed the music. Jim Elliot, an actor in Monroe, is the voice of OxLot. Jimmy Young, a sound engineer who also lives in Monroe, created the soundtrack.
“Everybody gave everything they had,” Faucheux said.
He said the script was aimed at middle-school students, but “younger children may reach up and understand what it is about.”
“I love animation and grew up with Disney. There was the film ‘Ben and Me’ about a little mouse that befriended Benjamin Franklin,” he said. It goes through all the inventions Franklin created, with the story twist that they came from suggestions the mouse gave him.
“It was so entertaining, and I never forgot the story.”
He hopes the children who view the new film “will remember it, learn from it, be entertained by it and hold on to the history.”
A 36-page comic book featuring OxLot, Switcher and Earle has also been created, featuring illustrations from the film.
The Covington Museum and Visitor Center is open daily at 419 N. New Hampshire St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
To schedule a group to see the film or for information, contact Tucker at (985) 867-1206, email atucker@covla.com or visit. www.covla.com.