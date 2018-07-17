Slidell attorney Sean Morrison has announced his candidacy for the District 90 seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives.
Morrison is Chairman of the St. Tammany Democratic Parish Executive Committee and Treasurer of the Slidell Toastmasters. He represents the 22nd Judicial District as a delegate to the Louisiana Bar Association and serves on the Bar’s Legislative Committee.
He said his legal work representing government will help him serve constituents as a state representative.
“I am running because I believe that our government needs to get back in the business of serving its citizens and helping Louisiana business thrive," Morrison said. "I want to ensure that people receive the services the state offers in an effective and efficient way. We don’t need more promises, we need someone who knows how their government works so it can work better. I have that experience.”
Morrison's wife Meg is a Ph.D. candidate at the University of New Orleans. They have one son.
The District 90 House seat opened when Greg Cromer took office as Slidell Mayor on July 1.
Election Day for the House seat is November 6. Republicans Mary DuBuisson, Brian Glorioso and John Raymond previously have announced they will seek the seat, as well.