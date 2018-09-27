Teenagers always have faced unique struggles, but the complex social issues teens face now have been painfully complicated by social media, which changes the way they sleep, exercise, learn and communicate.
Many find it difficult to navigate their way through these times, but a new author is providing words of wisdom to deal with these issues, from the voice of a young person.
Grace Valentine, a 22-year-old graduate of Fontainebleau High, spoke to Lauren Rhodus’ English II and III classes and Shelley Easterling’s sophomore class about her book titled “Am I Enough?”
Valentine’s book captures the struggles of “growing up in the small town of Mandeville where everyone knows everyone.” She also touches on the life of being a young girl growing up in high school, still looking for a way to navigate her world. But it is a book that allows teens to embrace who they are.
In the book, and in class, she emphasized to the students that, “We are created by someone better for something better.” Valentine stressed to the students that it is, and always will be, OK to let the world see you for who you really are.
During the author’s presentation, Bailin Youngblood, a sophomore at FHS, asked Valentine what inspired her to write the book.
“My inspiration for this book was that I wanted to write something I wanted to read when I was younger. I wanted to hear from a big sister and not a mom," she said.
Valentine’s book and her presentation to Fontainebleau students both touch on the struggles of high school students. Her message explains everyday challenges that teens can relate to but that many people do not talk about. Her message accentuates the fact that adolescents are not alone, and that other people are feeling or have felt the same way they do.
Among many of the other inspiring words the students heard, Valentine talked about how she had overcome all the people who had told her she was "not good enough." She spoke of how she had persevered and would not take no for an answer.
It is hard to imagine all of the wisdom people have shared to inspire students to reach their full potential, but Valentine’s words of struggle, realism and encouragement seemed to touch students more than most. Her connection with her listeners, and the fact that she herself had been a student at Fontainebleau High, seemed to make a big difference.