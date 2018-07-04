ST. SCHOLASTICA ACADEMY: Joe Adragna, a teacher at St. Scholastica Academy in Covington, has been named the 2018 Louisiana history teacher of the year, an award presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. A graduate of Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida, Adragna earned his bachelor's in English communications in 1995 with minors in political science and written communications. He has been teaching history and sociology at St. Scholastica since 2004.
PERFECT ACT SCORE: Meg Mercante, of Covington, a rising senior at St. Scholastica Academy and a cheerleader for St. Paul's School, scored a perfect 36 on the June ACT.
CHEERLEADER SUMMER CAMP: Registration is open for the Fontainebleau High School Cheerleader Kiddie Camp for ages 4 and older. The camp will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 30 to Aug. 3 in the gym, 100 Bulldog Drive, Mandeville. The cost is $100. Mail the fee to FHS Cheerleaders Attn: Lisa Sharp, 100 Bulldog Drive, Mandeville, LA 70147. For information, email Sharp at lisa.sharp@stpsb.org.
SCIENCE CAMP: The Biomedical Science Group at St. Paul's School in Covington will hold a camp for students in grades five through seven from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 18-20 at St. Paul's, 917 S. Jahncke Ave. The cost is $90. To register, email m.lein@stpauls.com.