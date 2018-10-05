Brantley Taylor’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Gaude midway through the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winner as Archbishop Hannan defeated Jewel Sumner 13-6 on the road to remain unbeaten on the season.
After a scoreless first quarter, Brendan David got the Hawks on the board with a 6-yard touchdown run to make it 6-0 Hannan after the extra point attempt was blocked.
Sumner answered with a touchdown in the fourth quarter to tie the game 6-6, before Taylor and Gaude connected for the go-ahead score.
Taylor finished 10 of 14 on the night for 99 yards and a score. The 33-yard touchdown reception by Gaude was his lone catch of the night. David led the way for Hannan with 64 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Northlake Christian falls to Independence after late touchdown
In a game where neither team was able to put together a consistent offensive threat, the Northlake Christian Wolverines fell to Independence 10-3 in front of a homecoming crowd in Covington.
Leading 3-2 in the fourth quarter after a 25-yard field goal from Ian Lopez, Northlake Christian looked like it was on its way to a 9-2A victory until De’angelo Gaines hit Ravorious Hampton with a 27-yard touchdown pass. Merrell took it in on the 2-point conversion to take a 10-3 lead.
Northlake Christian would have a chance to tie the game late, but with 56 seconds remaining, Wolverines quarterback Kevin Swan saw Titus Dillon in the end zone, but the ball was tipped into the waiting arms of Tiger safety Gaines who went 100 yards only to have the ball brought back on a penalty to end the game at 10-3 Independence.
“They (Independence) definitely have been working on their tip drills,” Dillon said. “We got close but we couldn’t finish.”
Defensive standout Lopez was all over the field for the Wolverines and also was responsible for Northlake Christian’s lone points of the game.
“Our offensive line blocked really well tonight but we couldn’t finish,” Lopez said. “We had too many turnovers and just could not get it into the end zone.”
Swan went 12 of 29 in the air for 182 yards and also rushed for 40 yards.
The only points of the first half for Independence came on Northlake Christian’s second play from scrimmage when Swan was tackled in the end zone for a safety after a botch pitch to the running back.
Hahnville hands Pearl River its first loss
Pearl River had no answer for Hahnville running back Brandon Comardelle, who rushed for 209 yards and found the end zone twice, as the Tigers defeated the Rebels 33-7 in Boutte.
“I’m proud of the way our kids played,” Pearl River coach Joe Harris said. “They came to play. They played this game just the way they practice. Our defense got tired late with our offense having too many three and outs.”
The Tigers led 14-0 at the half.
Hahnville put the game away with three second-half touchdowns.
“Pearl River played very physical, more physical than I expected. I wish we played that physical,” Hahnville coach Nick Saltaformaggio said.
The Tigers opened the scoring on a 4-play, 57-yard drive. Comardelle scored on a 19-yard touchdown run. Ethan Chacon added the extra point to give Hahnville a 7-0 lead with 32 seconds left in the first quarter. The drive was started after the Tigers' Syre Lewis blocked a Rebels 47-yard field-goal attempt.
Hahnville increased their lead to 14-0 when Dominique Curley scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 2:10 left in the first half.
The Rebels took the ensuing kickoff and drove down to the Tigers' 16-yard line but were tackled inbounds with no timeouts left and the clock ran out.
Pearl River had 93 yards rushing and 14 yards passing for 107 total yards in the first half. Corey Warren Jr. had 15 carries for 63 yards.
“Pearl River knocked us in the teeth early,” Saltaformaggio said.
Hahnville extended the lead to 21-0 when Comardelle scored on a 17-yard touchdown scamper on the opening drive of the second half.
Curley scored his second touchdown of the game from four yards out. Jack Meyers scored the final touchdown of the game for Hahnville on a 5-yard touchdown run.
Curley had 69 yards rushing and Jha’Quan Jackson added 51 yards.
The Rebels avoided the shutout when Warren scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:32 left in the game.
Warren finished the game with 143 yards rushing on 31 carries. Pearl River had 218 yards rushing and 232 total yards.
“Corey is a tough guy,” Harris said. “He wants the ball. He works hard to hang onto the ball and never fumbles.”
Justin Dean completed 1 of 8 passes for 14 yards.
Pope John Paul II falls to Springfield
Pope John Paul II couldn’t stop Springfield running back John’L Fryson, who rushed for 283 yards and four touchdowns as they defeated the Jaguars 34-14 at home.
Fryson electrified the homecoming crowd often against the Jaguars. After each team scored in the first quarter, the Bulldogs fumbled away their first possession in the second quarter only to have PJP go three-and-out.
Two plays after the punt, Fryson took a handoff from the 10-yard line and sprinted through the line and down the sideline for a 90-yard score, giving the Bulldogs the lead at 14-7.
Jaguars quarterback Jacob Blakeman took advantage of a Springfield interception late in the second quarter, sneaking in from three yards away to tie the game at 14-14 with 4:46 left before halftime.
In addition to Fryson's scores, Springfield quarterback Zach Wild had a rushing touchdown in the first quarter after the Bulldogs returned the opening kick 84 yards to the 16-yard line. Wild ran up the middle twice, scoring from 7 yards away to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with just 52 seconds elapsed in the game.
Blakeman tied the game for the Jaguars on the next drive, hitting Garrett Cavalier for a 29-yard TD with 3:37 left in the first quarter.
PJP could only muster 140 yards of total offense as Blakeman was 5-for-22 for 54 yards in the air. Joey Estopinal led the Jaguars on the ground, racking up just 62 yards on 15 carries.
