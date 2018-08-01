His trademark knucklebumps aren’t delivered with the same force as before. And he doesn’t move with the vigor of the guy who’s always prided himself on having the most energy in the room.
Frank Levy has been dealing with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells that produces tumors throughout his body, for five years. He also has an unrelated detached retina that’s cost him the vision in his right eye and caused complications during preparations for a potentially life-saving stem cell transplant.
Yet he's determinedly wrapping up his 24th year of conducting summer camps at Playmakers Community Theater with a production this weekend of his original work, “Rock-N-Roll Middle School.”
“Some days are better than others,” Levy said recently. “Today is pretty good so far.”
So far.
On this particular day, Levy, along with longtime choreographer Caree Llewellyn and several camp counselors, has just concluded a 2½-hour rehearsal with the 50 or so youngsters. It culminated with a demonstration of how to execute a stage punch to the face, even though that’s not part of the show.
Then, it was off to the cancer center at St. Tammany Parish Hospital for a couple of hours of chemotherapy, just as he had done the day before.
And finally, there was a meeting with the staff to assign roles for the play — although everyone has lines and dances.
It’s the third time Levy has gone through the process this summer.
Meanwhile, he served as assistant director for another show at the St. Tammany Art Association. He cut back on that one for health reasons, although he wrote the script.
Through it all, Levy has conducted these camps with his typical inexhaustible supply of good spirits, maintaining discipline by making everyone smile.
“When you guys sit together it makes the seats start vibrating,” he admonishes a trio of rambunctious boys.
He praises effort by calling out “That’s what I’m talking about!” during a tedious audition by the younger campers. By the second day of camp, he’s seemingly learned everyone’s name.
“Frank always has something to say to every kid,” said Llewellyn, who has worked with Levy for 12 years. “They are so lucky to be part of this.
“One day, they’ll probably appreciate it more than they do now.”
Some do now.
“Mr. Frank is so funny,” said 6-year-old Delilah Favret. “He knows all about acting and stuff.”
Playmakers President Barbara Faherty said Levy’s value goes beyond the children’s programs.
“Frank has been so supportive of me,” she said. “He’s able to remind us of our history, but in a way that makes us feel like we shouldn’t be afraid to make changes.
“To me, Frank Levy is Playmakers.”
But these days, Levy admits it can be a struggle.
“Since I’ve been sick, I start out slowly with a show,” he said. “But the more I do it and the deeper I get into it, the more I remember why I do this.”
Levy, 68, has been doing "this" for a long time.
His association with both kids' and adult productions at Playmakers dates back to 1974. Levy also was a theater arts teacher at Mandeville High for two decades; he continues to put on one-man stage demonstrations at libraries as well as for groups of special-needs children, a particular area of interest.
“Mr. Frank is the reason we want to be here,” said Alexis Fisher, a 15-year-old sophomore at Fontainebleau High who's been coming to Levy’s camps since she was 6. “The way he communicates with us and works with us — I have no idea how he does it.
“You feel like you’re part of a big family, and there’s nothing you can’t talk to him about.”
That includes his condition, which Fisher said the older campers are aware of, even if they don’t fully comprehend it.
They do know that much depends on the success of the stem-cell transplant, which, if successful, will wipe out the cancerous cells in his blood system.
Just to be eligible for the transplant, Levy has had to undergo his fifth round of chemo to get his strength up.
During that process, he developed the detached retina, the restoration of which is on hold.
And next week, Levy will get the final date for the transplant itself, which will involve a week in ICU, another week in a sanitary facility and 100 days to six months at home under quarantine. The carpet has to be removed and the cats placed outside because he will have no immune system.
There’s another side effect: Levy will finally lose his brown, curly hair that so far has defied chemo — as it has age and male-pattern baldness — for years.
“I’ve got bigger things on my mind than my hair,” Levy said. “If it grows back, it grows back.
“I just don’t want to die yet.”
The goal is remission, but there’s no guarantee how long it might last.
“Sometimes I feel like I’m talking about some other guy,” Levy said. “The doctors are optimistic, so I have to be, too.”
Meanwhile, the show goes on.
Levy, who has written 15 plays, counts "Rock-N-Roll Middle School" among his favorites because it deals with overcoming bullying.
Levy acknowledges it may be the final play he directs.
"If for some reason I’m not back next year, I can say that I did the best I could in the moment I’m in," he said.
NOTE: "Rock-N-Roll Middle School" is an anti-bullying story powered by classic songs like “Rock Around the Clock,” “Leader of the Pack” and “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Playmakers, 19106 Playmakers Road in Covington. Tickets are $8. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.