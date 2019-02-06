In honor of African-American History Month, the St. Tammany Parish Library will present a study of African-American poetry from colonial times to the 1970s in “Sonnets for Those Behind the Veil” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.
Poet and lecturer James Riley will highlight the struggles of people of African descent in America through the poetry of Phillis Wheatley, Countee Cullen, Langston Hughes and Nikki Giovanni, among others.
Events Feb. 6-13
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5-9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 3:30 p.m. at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
TEEN VOLUNTEER COUNCIL: Teens who would like to earn service hours while shaping the library’s services for teens can join the Teen Volunteer Council at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St., and at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470.
PANDEMIC GAME NIGHT: Adults can play “Pandemic,” a cooperative board game where four diseases have broken out in the world and players have to find the cures, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive. For information, call (985) 781-0099.
TED TALK LUNCH: Adults can bring their brown bag lunch and enjoy watching two TED talks featuring history-makers at noon Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
YOGA CLASS: Adults can learn the basics of yoga at 10 a.m. Friday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive, and at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
STUPID CUPID TEEN PARTY: Teens who love or hate Valentine’s Day can enjoy crafts, music, games and chocolate at this after-hours party at 6 p.m. Friday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
TABLET CLASS: Adults can learn the basics of using an iPad or Android tablet at 1 p.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
PARENT ACT & SAT CLASS: Parents can learn about online Princeton Review ACT and SAT prep materials available for free with a library card at 2 p.m. Monday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
TEEN STUDY HALL: Teens can study in a quiet place and get research help from a librarian at 3 p.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
MADISONVILLE BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information about the club, call branch manager Sally Gill at (985) 845-4819.
MANDEVILLE BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Mr. New Orleans” by Frenchy Brouillette at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information about the club, call branch manager Jenny Mayer at (985) 626-4293.
CLOUD CLASS: Adults can learn what the cloud is and what it can do for them at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
CAUSEWAY BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “A Piece of the World” by Christina Baker Kline at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information about the club, call branch manager Sally McKissack at (985) 626-9779.
PAGE TURNERS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Major Pettigrew’s Last Stand” by Helen Simonson at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call branch manager Sue Ryan at (985) 646-6470.
TEEN TIME: Teens can enjoy a craft or activity planned just for them at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., and at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.